If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash?

byHenry Khederian
January 22, 2022 5:29 pm
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now, would you buy the dip in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) or Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH)?

  • Dogecoin: 40.6%
  • Shiba Inu: 35.9%
  • Ethereum Classic: 11.1%
  • Bitcoin Cash: 12.4%

See Also: Is Shiba Inu A Good Investment?

Price Action: Given the price action of altcoins is often correlated to the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), it’s no surprise the broader altcoin market has been selling off this past week in sympathy with the apex-cryptocurrency.

Original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is lower by 7.75% at $0.132 at the time of publication. 

Ethereum-blockchain based Shiba Inu is also sharply lower by 9.8% at $0.00002042 over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin Cash, which came about after a disagreement arose about Bitcoin’s block size, is trading lower by 4.7% at around $293.40 over the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Ethereum Classic, the original version of the Ethereum blockchain, is down by 5.1% at $24.20.

See Also: Ethereum Vs. Ethereum Classic

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

