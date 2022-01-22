How Did Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Vaporize $6.7B Worth Of Shiba Inu?

byBibhu Pattnaik
January 22, 2022 4:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
How Did Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Vaporize $6.7B Worth Of Shiba Inu?

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain, recently described how he burned close to $6.7 billion in Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). 

During a recent interview on the UpOnly Podcast, Buterin said that in May 2021 anonymous developers sent him 505 trillion SHIB tokens, which were worth $8 billion at the time.

According to Buterin, the developers did this because they thought sending the tokens to him would effectively burn the tokens, decreasing supply and increasing demand.

During that month, Buterin sent SHIB and other crypto donations he received to various charities, including 50 trillion SHIB, around $1.2 billion at the time, to the India Covid Crypto Relief Fund.

He later burned about 90% of his remaining SHIB tokens. Buterin said to do so required a set of complex procedures to access and send the SHIB tokens. 

Also Read: Vitalik Buterin Says Ethereum Is Not Ready For Direct Mass Adoption

The funds were initially in a cold wallet in the form of two numbers written on separate pieces of paper. 

Buterin said he had to combine the two numbers to get the private key. He then entered the numbers into a $300 computer he purchased at Target to complete the transaction. Buterin then proceeded to burn the tokens and described the entire procedure as "scary."

Recently, Buterin took a set of Twitter polls asking people what they would prefer as a currency for transactions and savings if Ethereum was out of the running for the dominant coin in 2035. Different coins were listed in the two surveys.

In one poll, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) dominated, garnering 42% of the 245,261 votes. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) came in second at 30.7%, while Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and the dollar trailed with 18% and 9.4% of the votes, respectively.

Related Link: Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Bitcoin Cash A Failure, Reflects On His Crypto Commentary From 2013

Photo: Courtesy of TechCrunch via Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets ETFs General

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Face Fresh Round Of Regulatory Scrutiny — Is This What's Leading Privacy Cryptos To Shoot Up?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Face Fresh Round Of Regulatory Scrutiny — Is This What's Leading Privacy Cryptos To Shoot Up?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded flat Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.7% to $2.1 trillion. What Happened: The apex coin traded 0.1% higher at $42,354.43 over 24 hours. For the week, it has fallen 1%. read more
Dogecoin To $1, Cardano Surge, Starbucks China Deal, Tesla Loses Out To Crypto Stock In ARKW, More Vegan Food Options: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Dogecoin To $1, Cardano Surge, Starbucks China Deal, Tesla Loses Out To Crypto Stock In ARKW, More Vegan Food Options: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
Ethereum Provides Potential Trade For Bulls; Bears Dependent On Which Key Pattern Plays Out

Ethereum Provides Potential Trade For Bulls; Bears Dependent On Which Key Pattern Plays Out

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was trading about 2% higher on Friday in a continued bounce of relief since plummeting almost 24% lower between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 when the crypto hit a low of $2,928.69. read more
Weekend Watch: Crypto Market Cap Down Below $2T, Bitcoin Plunged Below $42K

Weekend Watch: Crypto Market Cap Down Below $2T, Bitcoin Plunged Below $42K

It's been a rough weekend for cryptocurrency holders, as the overall crypto market cap dropped below the key $2 trillion level, currently sitting at $1.94 trillion.  There were major drops across the crypto industry, as investors are worried about the Omicron situation across the world and how it may impact the market. read more