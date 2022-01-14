Vitalik Buterin Asks Which Coin Would Dominate By 2035 If Not Ethereum — Here Are The People's Choices

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 14, 2022 5:11 am
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-creator Vitalik Buterin posed a hypothetical to his 3.1 million Twitter followers, which got plenty of high-profile responses.

What Happened: Buterin had put a poll on his Twitter page, asking people what they would prefer as currency for transaction and savings if Ethereum was out of the running for the dominant coin in 2035.

Different coins were listed on the two different polls started by Buterin. In one poll, Cardano (ADA) dominated garnering 42% of the 245,261 votes. Bitcoin (BTC) came second at 30.7%, while Solana (SOL) and the dollar trailed with 18% and 9.4% votes.

Another poll saw BNB (BNB) lead with 41.2% of 97,655 votes cast. Neo (NEO) was second at 32.7%. Tron (TRX) and Chinese Yuan took the third and fourth spots, respectively, with 21% and 5.1% votes. 

Interestingly, even though Buterin is an advisor to the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) foundation, he did not include the meme cryptocurrency in the poll. 

That did not stop DOGE co-creator Billy Markus from suggesting DOGE as the dominant coin in 2035.

Cheeky responses from the DOGE community were plentiful.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said he would “bite,” in response to the poll.

ADA aficionados came out in force and replied to Buterin’s poll as well. 

Why It Matters: Ethereum killers advanced at a record pace last year amid a backdrop of the rising popularity of non fungible tokens, smart contracts, and decentralized finance.

Some of these coins include Cardano, Solana (SOL), Fantom (FTM), and Avalanche (AVAX). 

Even so, Ethereum has continued to dominate. The project holds 147.5 billion of total value locked or 62.06% in terms of DeFi, according to data from DeFi Llama.

Some of the top NFT collections such as CryptoPunks, Art Blocks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and Mutant Ape Yacht Club are on Ethereum.

However, that does not mean competition is not catching up. This week, ADA got a shot in the arm after Input Output, a company associated with the project, said Plutus smart contract platform for Cardano was deployed.

This month, JPMorgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said in a note that unless Ethereum scaling efforts “might arrive too late” and that the project’s DeFi market share could drop further.

Price Action: At press time, ETH traded 2.7% lower at $3,266.77 over 24 hours.

Photo: Courtesy of TechCrunch via Flickr

