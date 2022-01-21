Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks MicroStrategy And Hut 8 Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
January 21, 2022 6:19 pm
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks MicroStrategy And Hut 8 Are Falling Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT), are trading lower during Friday's after-hours session amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 16% lower for the week at around $38,500 in Friday's after-hours session.

Ethereum is trading 24% lower for the week at around $2,500 in Friday's after-hours session.

See Also: Why This Former Money Manager Thinks Hyper-Growth Stocks Are Positioned To Rally

MicroStrategy is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software.

MicroStrategy is trading lower by 4.2% at $360.

Hut 8 Mining is North America's innovation-focused digital asset miner.

Hut 8 Mining is trading lower by 3.2% at $5.20.

