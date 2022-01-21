Ethereum Falls Under $3,000, Liquidations Exceed $220M In 4 Hours

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 21, 2022 8:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Falls Under $3,000, Liquidations Exceed $220M In 4 Hours

Crypto markets witnessed another sharp selloff during Asian hours on Friday with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling under $40,000 and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) trading below $3,000.

What Happened: Total liquidations on the Ethereum network amounted to $223 million over a four-hour time frame on Jan. 21 (UTC + 8), according to data from Coinglass.

See Also: Is Bitcoin At the Mercy Of The Stock Market After Falling Below The $40K Level? Here's What Experts Are Saying

 

 

 

 

Friday morning’s four-hour liquidation event was significantly larger than any liquidations observed over the last month.

Over 90% of traders that were liquidated during the four-hour time frame were in long positions, meaning they were betting on higher prices for the duration of their trades.

A total of $353.49 million worth of longs were liquidated while $15.42 million worth of short positions were liquidated.

Crypto exchanges Binance, FTX and OKX saw the largest liquidations among major crypto exchanges. Total liquidations over a 24 hour period exceeded $715 million and a total of 185,428 traders were liquidated.

Price Action: On Friday, ETH hit a four-month low of $2,786.31, down by over 11% in the last 24 hours.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $38,800, down 7% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was down 7% and was trading at $0.15 and most altcoins recorded double-digit percentage losses.

Overall, the crypto market cap recorded a 10% decrease in the last day and fell to $1.8 trillion.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Bitcoin At the Mercy Of The Stock Market After Falling Below The $40K Level? Here's What Experts Are Saying

Is Bitcoin At the Mercy Of The Stock Market After Falling Below The $40K Level? Here's What Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell below the crucial $40,000 level Thursda read more
Why Jim Cramer Is Warning You To Be 'Careful' With Dogecoin

Why Jim Cramer Is Warning You To Be 'Careful' With Dogecoin

CNBC host Jim Cramer has warned investors about investing in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), saying that the meme cryptocurrency is a security. What Happened: Cramer said investors should be careful when dealing with Dogecoin as it is a security and will be regulated. read more
Animoca Mines NFTs, Metaverse To Boost Valuation To $5.4 Billion. Next Stop, New York?

Animoca Mines NFTs, Metaverse To Boost Valuation To $5.4 Billion. Next Stop, New York?

Key Takeaways: read more
Elon Musk Chides Twitter Over NFT Profile Pictures, Calling The Move BullSh*t

Elon Musk Chides Twitter Over NFT Profile Pictures, Calling The Move BullSh*t

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk chided social media company Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) over the introduction of verified non fungible token profile pictures on its platform in a series of tweets on Friday. read more