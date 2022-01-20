Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
January 20, 2022 9:19 am
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) is up 7.82% at $39.94. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.11 billion, which is 37.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $11,441,484,897.00.
    Circulating Supply: 286,461,379.58
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) rose 6.8% to $48.78 over the past 24 hours. FTX Token’s current trading volume totals $240.56 million, a 17.96% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $FTT’s estimated market cap is $6,757,704,793.00.
    Circulating Supply: 138,472,816.52
    Max Supply: 334,342,152.59
  • yearn.finance (CRYPTO: YFI) is up 6.33% at $34015. The trading volume for this coin is currently $287.10 million, which is 7.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $YFI’s estimated market cap is $1,214,306,418.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 35,692.62
    Max Supply: 36,666.00
  • Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) increased by 5.48% to $10.1. The trading volume for this coin is currently $77.09 million, which is 119.91% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,788,030,538.00.
    Circulating Supply: 275,889,027.00
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) is up 5.25% at $0.27. Hedera’s current trading volume totals $97.81 million, a 18.89% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $5,091,303,502.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,647,049,224.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) increased by 4.87% to $6.37. Trading volume for this coin is 185.52 million, which is 44.63% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,223,339,189.00.
    Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86
    Max Supply: 250,000,000.00
  • NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) is up 4.86% at $2.37. Trading volume for this coin is 5.32 million, which is 54.9% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,324,665,798.00.
    Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) declined by 2.44% to $7.18 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 69.71 million, which is 31.97% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $2,286,828,790.00.
    Circulating Supply: 318,082,398.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) declined by 2.18% to $0.29 over the past 24 hours. Harmony’s current trading volume totals $198.92 million, a 14.74% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,324,315,231.00.
    Circulating Supply: 11,593,782,217.10
    Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79
  • Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) fell 2.09% to $205.77 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 125.19 million, which is 32.88% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XMR’s estimated market cap is $3,716,518,585.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,065,883.55
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) fell 1.77% to $0.04 over the past 24 hours. Amp’s current trading volume totals $17.39 million, a 68.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AMP’s estimated market cap is $1,791,164,264.00.
    Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
    Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50
  • Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) decreased by 1.75% to $1.18 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 244.59 million, which is 68.41% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LRC’s estimated market cap is $1,473,533,112.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94
    Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00
  • Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) declined by 1.42% to $31.47 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 324.20 million, which is 73.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,164,303,078.00.
    Circulating Supply: 132,408,529.85
    Max Supply: 210,700,000.00
  • Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) fell 1.04% to $2024.49 over the past 24 hours. Maker’s current trading volume totals $34.44 million, a 64.33% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $MKR’s estimated market cap is $1,826,628,531.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 901,310.95
    Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

