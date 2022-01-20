Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) is up 7.82% at $39.94. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.11 billion, which is 37.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $11,441,484,897.00.

Circulating Supply: 286,461,379.58

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 138,472,816.52

Max Supply: 334,342,152.59

Circulating Supply: 35,692.62

Max Supply: 36,666.00

Circulating Supply: 275,889,027.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 18,647,049,224.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86

Max Supply: 250,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) declined by 2.44% to $7.18 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 69.71 million, which is 31.97% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $2,286,828,790.00.

Circulating Supply: 318,082,398.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 11,593,782,217.10

Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

Circulating Supply: 18,065,883.55

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94

Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

Circulating Supply: 132,408,529.85

Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

