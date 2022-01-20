Dogecoin Refuses To Budge But Here's Why There's Increased Clamor For McDonald's Acceptance Today

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 20, 2022 7:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Refuses To Budge But Here's Why There's Increased Clamor For McDonald's Acceptance Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.9% lower at $0.16 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 4.4% over a seven-day trailing period.

Against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), DOGE fell 1.2% and 1.8% respectively over 24 hours.

DOGE has fallen 3.6% over a 30-day period and it has lost 33.1% of its value over the past 90 days.

Since the year began, DOGE has dropped 4.9%. It touched an all-time high of $0.74 in May 2021.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE did not move in tandem with other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.4% to $2 trillion.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. At press time, it attracted 624 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana were the top three mentioned coins on Twitter. They attracted 5,416, 2,009, and 1,924 tweets respectively.

Bitcoin is stuck between support at $40,000 and resistance near the $45,000 mark, according to OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam

DOGE traded lower in line with major coins on Wednesday but for short-term traders, there are indications on the meme coin’s chart that a temporary bottom is in, according to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer.

DOGE-bull and Gokhshtein Media CEO David Gokhshtein said Wednesday that DOGE going to $1 “is an easy call.” However, Gokhshtein cautioned his Twitter followers that this was not financial advice.

On Wednesday, DOGE co-creator Billy Markus interacted with McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) on Twitter. McDonald’s asked its Twitter followers to “steal a fry” and Markus said he wanted one. McDonald’s served the fry through a now-familiar meme.

There is growing clamor on Twitter and elsewhere for McDonald’s to accept DOGE after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) began accepting the coin for some merchandise on its website.

Markus asked the DOGE family on Twitter to ensure that the tweet response of McDonald’s is “their highest engagement one.”

Read Next: Dogecoin Bull Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Cryptocurrency Volatility — With A Meme, Of Course

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Baby Dogecoin Is Up 50% For The Week — What's Pushing It Higher?

Baby Dogecoin Is Up 50% For The Week — What's Pushing It Higher?

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) rose nearly 50% higher over a seven-day trailing period leading up to the early hours of Thursday. read more
Dogecoin Bull Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Cryptocurrency Volatility — With A Meme, Of Course

Dogecoin Bull Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Cryptocurrency Volatility — With A Meme, Of Course

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bull Elon Musk has taken a dig at the volatile price movements of cryptocurrencies — with a meme. read more
This Ethereum-Based Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoff Coin Is Up Over 100% Today

This Ethereum-Based Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoff Coin Is Up Over 100% Today

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Wednesday night even as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell, with one coin surging more than 100%. read more
Bitcoin Stuck Between These 2 Levels, Keeping Ethereum, Dogecoin Muted With It — Is This Survey Result The Next Catalyst?

Bitcoin Stuck Between These 2 Levels, Keeping Ethereum, Dogecoin Muted With It — Is This Survey Result The Next Catalyst?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major coins traded in the negative territory Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.8% to $2.1 trillion. What Happened: The apex coin was down 1% at $41,837.84 over 24 hours. For the week, it has fallen 4.8%. read more