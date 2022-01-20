Dogecoin Refuses To Budge But Here's Why There's Increased Clamor For McDonald's Acceptance Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.9% lower at $0.16 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 4.4% over a seven-day trailing period.

Against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), DOGE fell 1.2% and 1.8% respectively over 24 hours.

DOGE has fallen 3.6% over a 30-day period and it has lost 33.1% of its value over the past 90 days.

Since the year began, DOGE has dropped 4.9%. It touched an all-time high of $0.74 in May 2021.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE did not move in tandem with other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.4% to $2 trillion.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. At press time, it attracted 624 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana were the top three mentioned coins on Twitter. They attracted 5,416, 2,009, and 1,924 tweets respectively.

Bitcoin is stuck between support at $40,000 and resistance near the $45,000 mark, according to OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam.

DOGE traded lower in line with major coins on Wednesday but for short-term traders, there are indications on the meme coin’s chart that a temporary bottom is in, according to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer.

DOGE-bull and Gokhshtein Media CEO David Gokhshtein said Wednesday that DOGE going to $1 “is an easy call.” However, Gokhshtein cautioned his Twitter followers that this was not financial advice.

$DOGE going to $1 is an easy call. NFA — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) January 19, 2022

On Wednesday, DOGE co-creator Billy Markus interacted with McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) on Twitter. McDonald’s asked its Twitter followers to “steal a fry” and Markus said he wanted one. McDonald’s served the fry through a now-familiar meme.

There is growing clamor on Twitter and elsewhere for McDonald’s to accept DOGE after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) began accepting the coin for some merchandise on its website.

Markus asked the DOGE family on Twitter to ensure that the tweet response of McDonald’s is “their highest engagement one.”

hey #dogecoin fam let’s make sure this tweet response of McDonald’s is their highest engagement one https://t.co/9nZPRy8p53 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 19, 2022

