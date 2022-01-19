This Play-To-Earn Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up Over 800% Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump

byMadhukumar Warrier
January 18, 2022 9:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Play-To-Earn Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up Over 800% Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night even as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu tumbled, with one coin surging more than 800%.

What Happened: NinjaFloki (CRYPTO: NJF) is up 828% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00001039 at press time.

The coin — the second-biggest gainer among all cryptocurrencies as per CoinMarketCap data — has surged more than 820% against Bitcoin and also gained over 840% against Ethereum.

Floki is the name of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's pet Shiba Inu dog.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down almost 4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1656 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has also lost almost 4% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002812.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: NinjaFloki says it is a gaming-based passive income generating cryptocurrency that rewards its holders in Binance USD.

The project behind the token says it is continuing to work on game development and recently shared the demo of its first play-to-earn game.

The token announced on Twitter that it will soon launch its non fungible token (NFT) characters.

Read Next: Where Will Bitcoin Be In 5 Years? Why Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Predicts Massive Growth And Adoption

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Face Fresh Round Of Regulatory Scrutiny — Is This What's Leading Privacy Cryptos To Shoot Up?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Face Fresh Round Of Regulatory Scrutiny — Is This What's Leading Privacy Cryptos To Shoot Up?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded flat Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.7% to $2.1 trillion. What Happened: The apex coin traded 0.1% higher at $42,354.43 over 24 hours. For the week, it has fallen 1%. read more
Dogecoin To $1, Cardano Surge, Starbucks China Deal, Tesla Loses Out To Crypto Stock In ARKW, More Vegan Food Options: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Dogecoin To $1, Cardano Surge, Starbucks China Deal, Tesla Loses Out To Crypto Stock In ARKW, More Vegan Food Options: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Trading Lower Today Despite Elon Musk's Tweet?

Why Is Dogecoin Trading Lower Today Despite Elon Musk's Tweet?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.35% lower at $0.17 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has shot up 16.1% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Here's What Elon Musk Has To Say About Dogecoin's Joke Origins

Here's What Elon Musk Has To Say About Dogecoin's Joke Origins

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has something to say on the joke origins of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more