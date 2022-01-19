This Play-To-Earn Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up Over 800% Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night even as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu tumbled, with one coin surging more than 800%.

What Happened: NinjaFloki (CRYPTO: NJF) is up 828% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00001039 at press time.

The coin — the second-biggest gainer among all cryptocurrencies as per CoinMarketCap data — has surged more than 820% against Bitcoin and also gained over 840% against Ethereum.

Floki is the name of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's pet Shiba Inu dog.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down almost 4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1656 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has also lost almost 4% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002812.

Why It Matters: NinjaFloki says it is a gaming-based passive income generating cryptocurrency that rewards its holders in Binance USD.

The project behind the token says it is continuing to work on game development and recently shared the demo of its first play-to-earn game.

The token announced on Twitter that it will soon launch its non fungible token (NFT) characters.

