Where Will Bitcoin Be In 5 Years? Why Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Predicts Massive Growth And Adoption

byShanthi Rexaline
January 18, 2022 4:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Will Bitcoin Be In 5 Years? Why Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Predicts Massive Growth And Adoption

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been extending the lean patch it has found itself in since early November. An analyst at Ark Invest, however, sees the apex cryptocurrency resuming its uptrend and outperforming in the coming years.

Cryptos A Hit In Developing Countries: Crypto activity in Turkey and Brazil surged in the recent week, which highlights increasing adoption in developing countries, Ark's Yassine Elmandjra said.

Cryptocurrency trading volumes in Turkey increased 1,065% from $169 million on average per day during the fourth quarter of 2020 to $1.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, buoyed by Turkish lira's depreciation, the analyst said, quoting Chainalysis data. Tether (CRYPTO: USDT), a controversial stablecoin, gained ground in Turkey, outpacing both the dollar and the euro, he added.

Ark Invest noted that Rio de Janeiro mayor Eduardo Paes announced during Rio Innovation Week that Rio de Janeiro would invest 1% of its Treasury in bitcoin and deduct 10% from all property taxes paid in bitcoin.

Related Link: 2022 Begins With A Whimper For Most Cryptos, But 2 Currencies Are Making Strong Gains

Bitcoin Market Cap To Triple: As an investment, bitcoin could become an important savings vehicle in emerging markets, so much so that businesses might prefer payments in bitcoin rather than in fiat currency, Cathie Wood-founded Ark Invest said.

"If so, the velocity of fiat currencies could increase, exacerbating inflation and currency devaluations," Elmandjra said.

In the worst-case scenario, hyperinflation could render dollar-denominated debt worthless, he added.

Demand for bitcoin in emerging markets could increase as its infrastructure scales and reaches critical mass, Ark Invest said. If bitcoin were to capture just 5% of the global monetary base beyond the four largest fiat currencies – the US dollar, yen, yuan, euro – its market cap could more than triple from $800 billion today to $2.8 trillion by 2027, the firm noted.

Ark Invest is bullish on Bitcoin. The firm said in late December that Bitcoin offers the most profound function of blockchain technology, the foundation for "self-sovereign" digital money.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Top Stories Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Bitcoin Dead and Ethereum Outdated? Here's What Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Says

Is Bitcoin Dead and Ethereum Outdated? Here's What Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Says

Despite a lackluster phase of late, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is still trading with noteworthy gains on a year-to-date basis. A new report from Cathie Wood's Ark Invest looks at how valid the apex currency is in the face of evolving crypto market dynamics. read more
Is Bitcoin Forming A Bottom Or Will It Rally? Here's What Analysts Are Saying

Is Bitcoin Forming A Bottom Or Will It Rally? Here's What Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) drifted lower Monday evening, four analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more
Was Bitcoin's Run-Up A 'Fakeout' And Fall To $40,000 Level Is In The Cards Again? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

Was Bitcoin's Run-Up A 'Fakeout' And Fall To $40,000 Level Is In The Cards Again? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) drifted lower Thursday evening and erased the prior day’s gains, four analysts and expert trad read more
As Bitcoin Rallies, Popular Crypto Analyst Sees These 6 Altcoins As Having Potential Right Now

As Bitcoin Rallies, Popular Crypto Analyst Sees These 6 Altcoins As Having Potential Right Now

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies rallied on Wednesday evening, a popular cryptocurrency analyst shared his thoughts on several altcoins that he currently sees as strong. read more