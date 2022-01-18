Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $94M Worth Of Ethereum

byBenzinga Insights
January 18, 2022 12:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $94M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $94,205,222 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x4093fbe60ab50ab79a5bd32fa2adec255372f80e

$94 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xcc9a0b7c43dc2a5f023bb9b738e45b0ef6b06e04

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 112,387 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

See Also: Best Crypto Apps 2021 and Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers

Price Action: Ethereum is down -2% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $128M Worth Of Ethereum

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $128M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $128,414,236 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x1427185fb8d651b1c48e555459769528d9695518 read more
41,000 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

41,000 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $128,544,434 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xf9225f3288f6cb0d0f80a5561e73102565e8bd8c read more
This Wallet Just Transferred $128M Worth Of ETH

This Wallet Just Transferred $128M Worth Of ETH

What happened: $128,839,979 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x02fb53a32eabb461468d9f651872e94c0b963978 read more
Crypto Whale Just Moved $40M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

Crypto Whale Just Moved $40M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $40,879,990 worth of Ethereum off Binance. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0xf17aced3c7a8daa29ebb90db8d1b6efd8c364a18 read more