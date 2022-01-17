Cryptocurrency Ethereum Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
January 17, 2022 3:39 pm
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) price has fallen 3.97% to $3,220.37. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% gain, moving from $3,066.66 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has fallen 46.0% over the past week which is opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.07%. This brings the circulating supply to 119.20 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for ETH is #2 at 383.33 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Ethereum?

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

