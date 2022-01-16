Would You Rather Get $45K Of Dogecoin Or A Brand New Tesla Model 3?

byHenry Khederian
January 16, 2022 9:38 am
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: Would You Rather Get $45,000 of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) or a brand-new Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3?

Our survey comes after Dogecoin peaked early Friday morning following news that Elon Musk's Tesla had begun to accept and denominate merchandise on its online shop in Dogecoin.

Items listed in the “lifestyle” section of its shop, such as the Giga Texas Belt Buckle, Cyberquad for Kids, and the Cyberwhistle were priced in DOGE… Read More

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

  • $45,000 Worth Of Dogecoin: 43.8%
  • Brand New Tesla Model 3: 56.2%

In a relatively split decision, just shy of 6 in 10 readers said they’d prefer the brand-new Model 3 over $45,000 worth of Dogecoin. A base Model 3 currently retails for $44,990 in the United States.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

