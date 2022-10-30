ñol

So Would You Rather Get $50K Of Dogecoin Or A Brand New Tesla Model 3?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 30, 2022 4:37 PM | 1 min read
So Would You Rather Get $50K Of Dogecoin Or A Brand New Tesla Model 3?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: Would you rather get $50,000 of Dogecoin DOGE/USD or a brand-new Tesla Inc TSLA Model 3?

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

  • $50,000 Worth Of Dogecoin: 43.8%
  • Brand New Tesla Model 3: 56.2%

In a relatively split decision, just shy of 6 in 10 readers said they’d prefer the brand-new Model 3 over $45,000 worth of Dogecoin. A base Model 3 currently retails for $48,490 in the United States.

Dogecoin News From This Week: Doge began to turn the corner along with the equity markets at the start of this week. After convincingly breaking above the $0.060 level on Oct. 25, there has been no turning back for the crypto. Since Oct. 24, it has soared over 90%...Read More

See Also: Dogecoin Vs. Shiba Inu

This reader survey was originally conducted by Benzinga in January 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.
Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

