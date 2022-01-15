Someone Just Sent $53M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet

byBenzinga Insights
January 15, 2022 1:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Someone Just Sent $53M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $53,356,609 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x0eff1328785b68ae41fb2e7617de980a53ba49cf

$53 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x01acb72a6acebbd83849f3d5b4d08aeaad786770

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 115,568 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

See Also: Best Crypto Apps 2021 and Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers

Price Action: Ethereum is up 1% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Crypto Whale Just Moved $33M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

Crypto Whale Just Moved $33M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $33,211,827 worth of Ethereum off Binance. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0x7cc549cdef7248c11a84d718fd25eafb57d8d614 read more
33,122 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

33,122 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $110,673,823 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xc33ece935a8f4ef938ea7e1bac87cb925d8490ca read more
Crypto Whale Just Moved $22M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

Crypto Whale Just Moved $22M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $22,850,111 worth of Ethereum off Binance. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0x91fdc60e621a00e04badb44813db8f27f450af15 read more
Ethereum Whale Moves 10,000 ETH Off Binance

Ethereum Whale Moves 10,000 ETH Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $33,211,827 worth of Ethereum off Binance. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0x7cc549cdef7248c11a84d718fd25eafb57d8d614 read more