byBenzinga Insights
January 14, 2022 4:05 pm
Secret, Sushi Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Secret (CRYPTO: SCRT) is up 22.34% at $8.12. Secret’s current trading volume totals $72.78 million, a 271.5% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SCRT’s estimated market cap is $1,281,327,166.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 157,660,147.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rose 14.08% to $0.19 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $5.36 billion, which is 181.44% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $25,049,881,145.00.
    Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Oasis Network (CRYPTO: ROSE) rose 12.53% to $0.56 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $413.51 million, which is 203.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ROSE’s estimated market cap is $1,959,584,158.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) is up 7.89% at $44.31. The trading volume for this coin is currently $234.09 million, which is 10.65% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FTT’s estimated market cap is $6,132,991,592.00.
    Circulating Supply: 138,569,137.92
    Max Supply: 334,438,473.99
  • Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) rose 6.05% to $144.73 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.05 billion, which is 45.67% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,049,996,020.00.
    Circulating Supply: 69,414,420.73
    Max Supply: 84,000,000.00
  • Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) rose 5.57% to $32.25 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 479.48 million, which is 67.94% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,266,124,216.00.
    Circulating Supply: 132,287,857.09
    Max Supply: 210,700,000.00
  • Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) is up 5.0% at $222.54. Aave’s current trading volume totals $258.38 million, a 10.81% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AAVE’s estimated market cap is $2,982,413,072.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 13,480,239.25
    Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) fell 1.51% to $7.81 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 49.57 million, which is 51.72% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $2,484,456,734.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 318,082,398.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) declined by 1.51% to $5.01 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $106.53 million, which is 55.73% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,940,265,591.00.
    Circulating Supply: 387,111,233.00
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) declined by 1.42% to $6.38 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 50.94 million, which is 41.04% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $1,911,465,336.00.
    Circulating Supply: 299,750,084.94
    Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) fell 1.33% to $0.46 over the past 24 hours. Crypto.com Coin’s current trading volume totals $134.76 million, a 68.88% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 11,489,723,039.00.
    Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) declined by 1.18% to $3.77 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 546.89 thousand, which is 21.77% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $3,536,581,996.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 938,096,270.90
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) fell 1.14% to $165.86 over the past 24 hours. Quant’s current trading volume totals $28.61 million, a 50.22% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,227,921,680.00.
    Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47
    Max Supply: 14,612,493.00
  • Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) decreased by 1.11% to $7.0 over the past 24 hours. Sushi’s current trading volume totals $292.19 million, a 13.61% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,346,414,429.00.
    Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86
    Max Supply: 250,000,000.00

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

