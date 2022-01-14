Secret, Sushi Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Secret (CRYPTO: SCRT) is up 22.34% at $8.12. Secret’s current trading volume totals $72.78 million, a 271.5% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SCRT’s estimated market cap is $1,281,327,166.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 157,660,147.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 138,569,137.92

Max Supply: 334,438,473.99

Circulating Supply: 69,414,420.73

Max Supply: 84,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 132,287,857.09

Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

Circulating Supply: 13,480,239.25

Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

LOSERS

Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) fell 1.51% to $7.81 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 49.57 million, which is 51.72% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $2,484,456,734.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 318,082,398.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 387,111,233.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 299,750,084.94

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 938,096,270.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86

Max Supply: 250,000,000.00

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.