$30B Ethereum Is Locked In The ETH 2.0 Deposit Contract

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 14, 2022 8:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
$30B Ethereum Is Locked In The ETH 2.0 Deposit Contract

The amount of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) staked in the ETH 2.0 deposit contract has reached 9 million ETH worth $30 billion at current prices.

What Happened: There is currently 9,003,763 ETH locked in the contract, according to data from Etherscan. This means that none of the billions of dollars worth of ETH in the contract can be spent or withdrawn until the Beacon Chain merges with the Ethereum mainnet.

For context, the ETH 2.0 deposit contract – or the Beacon Chain – represents a parallel Proof-of-Stake chain that will eventually merge with the original Ethereum blockchain. Essentially, the Beacon Chain represents the first step in Ethereum’s transition to be a fully Proof-of-Stake blockchain.

Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade Looks To Be Coming In 2022: Here's What Changed And How To Prepare

In order to be a validator on the new Proof-of-Stake Ethereum blockchain, users will have to stake 32 ETH. Validators are to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain what miners are to a Proof-of-Work blockchain. They're important stakeholders to the network and earn rewards for keeping the blockchain up and running by validating transactions and creating new blocks.

At the time of writing, there were 281,370 active validators who had locked their ETH into the deposit contract. With no clarity on the exact date as to when the ETH 2.0 merge will take place, the $30 billion staked ETH represents an enormous amount of confidence on behalf of the validators.

Price Action: As of Friday morning, ETH was trading at $3,258, down 2.74% in the last 24 hours.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Tether Freezes Blacklisted $160M USDT On Ethereum

Stablecoin issuer Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) said it had frozen $160 million worth of USDT from three blacklisted addresses. read more
Was Bitcoin's Run-Up A 'Fakeout' And Fall To $40,000 Level Is In The Cards Again? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

Was Bitcoin's Run-Up A 'Fakeout' And Fall To $40,000 Level Is In The Cards Again? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) drifted lower Thursday evening and erased the prior day’s gains, four analysts and expert trad read more
Vitalik Buterin Asks Which Coin Would Dominate By 2035 If Not Ethereum — Here Are The People's Choices

Vitalik Buterin Asks Which Coin Would Dominate By 2035 If Not Ethereum — Here Are The People's Choices

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-creator Vitalik Buterin posed a hypothetical to his 3.1 million Twitter followers, which got plenty of high-profile responses. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound Loses Steam But There's No Stopping Dogecoin: Are We Hurtling Headfirst Into An Altcoin Season?

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound Loses Steam But There's No Stopping Dogecoin: Are We Hurtling Headfirst Into An Altcoin Season?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded in the negative territory Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.8% to $2.15 trillion. read more