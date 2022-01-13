Cudos to Support Sfera Technologies' Ground-Based Space Infrastructure

Image provided by Cudo Ventures

Decentralized compute network Cudos and Sfera Technologies have announced a global strategic partnership bringing computation support to Sfera's decentralized space data infrastructure, Ephemeris. The alliance will simplify complexities and significantly lower costs in the space industry.

Ephemeris is a multichain protocol by Sfera Technologies designed to provide integrated satellite data delivery and process management systems on the blockchain. The company plans to operate its satellite ground station network on top of Ephemeris, which is to provide smart contracts and oracles. These are meant to replace existing paperwork used in providing ground segment services. Ephemeris will enable the ground station network to access an array of storage, computation and dissemination services, creating the first decentralized satellite data ecosystem.

Zdravko Dimitrov, Sfera Technologies CEO, commented on the partnership, saying, "by integrating with CUDOS, Ephemeris obtains another piece of the puzzle — computing power to crunch raw Earth Observation (EO) data from satellites into commercial imagery products. Rigid legacy services like the satellite ground segment can now leap straight into Web3 territory, and it's inspiring to be at the helm of this transformation together with Cudos. Considering our shared vision on decentralized data ecosystems, we're eagerly looking forward to the great space industry solutions that will come out of our partnership.”

As the number of EO satellites in orbit increases, so does the number of consumers of EO data across multiple economic sectors. However, the infrastructure for storing, processing, and delivering this data is not optimised for large-scale growth due to the limitations of hyper-scale cloud service providers' current network models, built around only a handful of nodes on centralized network architectures. Solving the problem requires a scalable and distributed storage and compute infrastructure capable of delivering solutions with low latency, while preserving privacy and security of the data.

It has become cheaper to launch EO satellites into space in the last few years because enterprises have switched from building their infrastructure to using cloud service providers for computation. While this has made it simpler to deploy data processing and delivery channels, it is also creating dependency on the handful of centralized cloud providers, weakens user control of their data delivery pipelines, and introduces privacy risks.

The Cudos Model

Cudos is a compute and oracle network built on a highly decentralized and scalable architecture. The infrastructure is provided by thousands of nodes distributed globally and forms the backbone of a blockchain-based low latency network. It empowers users to sell spare compute and storage capacities on an open and permissionless ecosystem. The partnership with Sfera will bring EO computation to Cudos’ growing network.

Learn more: How gaming in the metaverse will depend on the infrastructure that supports it.

Commenting on the collaboration, Nuno Perreira, vice president of partnerships at Cudos, said, "The alliance with Sfera Technologies demonstrates our shared belief in the future of decentralized compute and the significant benefits it holds for various economic sectors, including the space industry. Sfera's vision is unique in that it includes an ecosystem that was previously excluded from the Web3 conversation. We're thrilled to support high-performance computing on Ephemeris for EO imagery and more".

Countdown to Mainnet

The announcement coincides with the Cudos mainnet launch scheduled for February 2022. Including its highly successful testnet, which attracted over 20,000 developers, 2021 saw a slew of significant partnerships for the Cudos ecosystem. In November, the network announced a massive collaboration with Tingo Holdings International to tackle poverty in Africa. This was followed by an alliance with play-to-earn platform Cornucopias to build dynamic NFTs in December. Bolstered by a string of impressive partnerships, the network’s mainnet launch comes amidst heightened optimism within the Cudos community, and the collaboration with Sfera Technologies adds to the growing anticipation.

Learn more: Cudos puts the entire sports' world into the metaverse with UFF sports

About Sfera Technologies

Sfera Technologies is a visionary NewSpace company. Operating with the belief that the space era is still in its infancy, Sfera Technologies is taking a different approach to space issues — focusing on designing and implementing standardized, efficient, organically growing infrastructures.

For more:

GSaaS Platform, Ephemeris, LinkedIn

About Cudos

Cudos is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, NFTs and gaming experiences to realise the vision of a decentralized Web 3.0, enabling all users to benefit from the growth of the network. We’re an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs for the creation of fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a Layer 1 blockchain and Layer 2 community-governed compute network, designed to ensure decentralized, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Our native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of our network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.

For more:

Website, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube, Discord, Medium