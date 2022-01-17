7 Things You Could Buy Instead Of A Bored Ape: Comparing The Hottest NFT To Tesla, Apple, DOGE, Bitcoin And More

One of the biggest stories of NFTs in 2021 was the rise of the valuation and community surrounding Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Here’s a look at how the valuation of Bored Apes has risen and what assets you could buy for the same price.

What Happened: Launched on April 23, 2021, Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 NFTs that feature a range of traits and have grown to be one of the most popular NFTs ever and a popular NFT used by collectors and celebrities as their Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) profile picture.

Bored Apes launched with a mint price of 0.08 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), or around $220 at the time plus fees. The project sold out on May 1 and quickly gained steam among the NFT community.

Benzinga has written about Bored Apes several times and covered the popular NFT project on “The Roadmap” show.

The project had a floor price of 6.8 ETH back in July and passed the floor price of CryptoPunks in December.

Related Link: How To Buy NFTs

Other Assets: At the time of writing, the floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club is 74.69 ETH.

To join the Bored Ape Yacht Club and own one of the popular NFTs, you would have to shell out $251,515.59, based on the current price of Ethereum.

Here is how that price compares to other stocks, cryptocurrencies, cars and even houses. This is what you could get for $251,515.59.

Tesla Stock: For the same price as a Bored Ape NFT, an investor could buy 227.41 shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) based on a price of $1,106 at the time of writing.

Apple Stock: For the same price as a Bored Ape NFT, an investor could buy 1,434.12 shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) based on a price of $175.38 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin: An investor could buy 5.75 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) for the same price as a Bored Ape NFT at the time of writing ($43,779.32 price).

Dogecoin: The popular meme cryptocurrency that took the world by storm in 2021 and has been loved by Elon Musk, Mark Cuban and other celebrities is Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). An investor could buy 1,580,864.80 shares of Dogecoin based on the current price of $0.1591 per DOGE.

Gold: Aside from cryptocurrency and NFTs, a potential store of value for an investor with $251,515 could be gold. A person could purchase 137.97 ounces of Gold based on a price of $1,825 per ounce at the time of writing.

Tesla Model 3: Not that you would need more than one or two cars, but you could purchase 5.4 Tesla Model 3 Long Range electric vehicles. Based on adding some additional features and the fact that you can’t buy a partial vehicle, the purchase would be more like buying five Tesla Model 3 Long Range vehicles, which come with an expected delivery date of March 2022 and a price tag of $46,690 each after credits.

A New House: The price of a Bored Ape NFT could purchase a new home in many cities around the country. The average price for a home in Greenville, South Carolina is $258,900, in line with the price of a Bored Ape. The city has a population of over 520,000 people and came up in a screener for mid size cities and the $250,000 price point. Home valuations in Greenville rose 15.5% over the last year.