Gregory Gopman on Creating a Blockchain Ecosystem Development Agency to Help Crypto Projects Grow

Image credit: Greg Gopman

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

With the crypto market experiencing a rough first week of 2022, technology consultant and serial entrepreneur Gregory Gopman is aiming to help the entirety of the ecosystem grow by creating a blockchain development ecosystem that solidifies the foundations of the space.

Gopman, a former Program Manager at Twitter is one of the co-founders behind the Akash Network ($AKT) and AngelHack. Akash is a Decentralized Cloud Service Provider that allows cloud service providers to sell computing power in a peer-to-peer format, while AngelHack is the world’s largest hackathon organizer and one of the largest developer relations firms in the world.

Gopman has also been an active member of the San Francisco charity community ever since the start of his efforts to help the homeless in San Francisco via its “A Better San Francisco” non-profit organization. This experience would result in his affordable housing venture, City Ships, an entrepreneurial effort to transform retiring cruise ships into affordable residential properties, which he had to shut down in 2020 with the rise of covid.

By combining these experiences as a founder with a strong technology background, a consultant and manager, Gopman founded Mewn in 2021. The company, which self-describes as a crypto ecosystem development agency and product studio, was born from the mission of using marketing, partnerships, and event solutions to help crypto projects build strong communities around their brands, allowing them to grow their market capitalization organically.

Mewn already provides its services to some of the biggest projects in the crypto space as well as some that are just emerging. This list includes Kadena, a layer 1 blockchain network, which Mewn helped take from a $200 million market cap to over $4 billion in under 6 months, as well as helping projects like Star Atlas – the large meta-verse play on Solana (CRYPTO: SLIM); Akash, a blockchain project which is creating the first open-source cloud; Siren, a decentralized trading protocol; and Ethernity Chain, a community-oriented NFT platform.

Back in December of 2021, Mewn threw two of the hottest events in Miami’s crypto week: “Siren’s DCentral DeFi Pool Party” and “Kadena Blockchain’s DCentral Miami Party”. Other events launched by the company this year include the “Bitcoin 2021 Closing Party @ Story”.

Gopman’s belief in playing at the crossroads of frontier technology, events, and culture to create fertile ground for the entirety of the blockchain ecosystem will surely be tested in 2022, which promises to be a year of challenges (and growth!) for the entirety of the crypto market.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.