Gregory Gopman on Creating a Blockchain Ecosystem Development Agency to Help Crypto Projects Grow

byGrit Daily
January 12, 2022 11:18 am
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Gregory Gopman on Creating a Blockchain Ecosystem Development Agency to Help Crypto Projects Grow

Image credit: Greg Gopman 

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

With the crypto market experiencing a rough first week of 2022, technology consultant and serial entrepreneur Gregory Gopman is aiming to help the entirety of the ecosystem grow by creating a blockchain development ecosystem that solidifies the foundations of the space.

Gopman, a former Program Manager at Twitter is one of the co-founders behind the Akash Network ($AKT) and AngelHack. Akash is a Decentralized Cloud Service Provider that allows cloud service providers to sell computing power in a peer-to-peer format, while AngelHack is  the world’s largest hackathon organizer and one of the largest developer relations firms in the world.

Gopman has also been an active member of the San Francisco charity community ever since the start of his efforts to help the homeless in San Francisco via its “A Better San Francisco” non-profit organization. This experience would result in his affordable housing venture, City Ships, an entrepreneurial effort to transform retiring cruise ships into affordable residential properties, which he had to shut down in 2020 with the rise of covid.

By combining these experiences as a founder with a strong technology background, a  consultant and manager, Gopman founded Mewn in 2021. The company, which self-describes as a crypto ecosystem development agency and product studio, was born from the mission of using marketing, partnerships, and event solutions to help crypto projects build strong communities around their brands, allowing them to grow their market capitalization organically.

Mewn already provides its services to some of the biggest projects in the crypto space as well as some that are just emerging. This list includes Kadena, a layer 1 blockchain network, which Mewn helped take from a $200 million market cap to over $4 billion in under 6 months, as well as helping projects like Star Atlas – the large meta-verse play on Solana (CRYPTO: SLIM); Akash, a blockchain project which is creating the first open-source cloud; Siren, a decentralized trading protocol; and Ethernity Chain, a community-oriented NFT platform.

Back in December of 2021, Mewn threw two of the hottest events in Miami’s crypto week: “Siren’s DCentral DeFi Pool Party” and “Kadena Blockchain’s DCentral Miami Party”. Other events launched by the company this year include the “Bitcoin 2021 Closing Party @ Story”.

Gopman’s belief in playing at the crossroads of frontier technology, events, and culture to create fertile ground for the entirety of the blockchain ecosystem will surely be tested in 2022, which promises to be a year of challenges (and growth!) for the entirety of the crypto market.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

3 Unconventional Ways To Invest In NFTs In 2022

3 Unconventional Ways To Invest In NFTs In 2022

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. read more
Real Estate's Been Selling For Over 37% Over Asking Price… But How Long Can It Last?

Real Estate's Been Selling For Over 37% Over Asking Price… But How Long Can It Last?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. read more
The Ultra-Rich Are Buying NFT's For $11,754,000. Here's What You Need to Know as an Investor.

The Ultra-Rich Are Buying NFT's For $11,754,000. Here's What You Need to Know as an Investor.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Pak’s “The Merge” sold for $91.8 million. Beeple’s The First 5000 Days for $69 million. And CryptoPunk #7523 brought in a staggering $11.8 million. read more
A New Online Marketplace Hopes To Put The Currency Back In Cryptocurrency

A New Online Marketplace Hopes To Put The Currency Back In Cryptocurrency

Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash  read more