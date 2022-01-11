Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

byRandy Elias
January 11, 2022 12:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies, including Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), are trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. The stock was up 2.77% at $231.24 at publication time.

Also Check Out: Why Is Dogecoin Seeing A Sudden Spike?

Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine the digital assets. Shares were up 3.77% at $30.02 at publication time.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The stock was up 4.9% at $21.07 at publication time.

BTC, ETH Price Action: At publication time, Bitcoin was up 2.8% at $42,893 and Ethereum was up 5% at $3,227.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

2 Tales Of '#BabyDogeArmy' And '#CryptoCrash:' Why This Dogecoin-Inspired Crypto Is On A Tear Today

2 Tales Of '#BabyDogeArmy' And '#CryptoCrash:' Why This Dogecoin-Inspired Crypto Is On A Tear Today

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) traded 30.5% higher over 24 hours at $0.0000000042 leading up to Thursday night. read more
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: read more
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock BTCS Is Rising Over 50%

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock BTCS Is Rising Over 50%

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) shares are trading higher after the company announced a Bitcoin dividend of $0.05 per share in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $22M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $22M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $22,235,701 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: bc1qfff467l2e05mlju476f86w4w73f78d4z3gpquh read more