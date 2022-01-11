Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies, including Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), are trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. The stock was up 2.77% at $231.24 at publication time.

Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine the digital assets. Shares were up 3.77% at $30.02 at publication time.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The stock was up 4.9% at $21.07 at publication time.

BTC, ETH Price Action: At publication time, Bitcoin was up 2.8% at $42,893 and Ethereum was up 5% at $3,227.