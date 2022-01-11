Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $22M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

byBenzinga Insights
January 11, 2022 12:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $22M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $22,235,701 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:

bc1qfff467l2e05mlju476f86w4w73f78d4z3gpquh

You can view more details about the transaction here.

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically a bearish signal. Most high networth cryptocurrency traders hold their funds on a hardware wallet, as these devices offer better security than cryptocurrency exchanges. Hardware wallets store investors’ private keys offline, securing their digital assets from online hacks.

When whales transfer bitcoin onto an exchange, this typically means they are looking for liquidity. It’s unlikely that the investor plans to hold their crypto on Coinbase, as the security risks of holding large amounts of cryptocurrency on an exchange are higher than holding these assets in a hardware wallet. It’s likely that this Bitcoin whale is planning either on selling Bitcoin or trading it for other altcoins.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 2% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,292,429 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 1LfYqakqmDnFEBZKEaV4nsEWW5LZSBgQRy read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $21M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $21M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $21,065,570 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 3CCxFk5tDkzbbJ6qJ1j3XTchh6yBuNahFd read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $24M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $24M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $24,988,054 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 1K2iyH21wqbyjYHc3uVopSwx2wLNpw4YbG read more
Someone Just Sent 1,200 Bitcoin Onto Binance

Someone Just Sent 1,200 Bitcoin Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $50,689,169 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: bc1qezvdxgezqzn6l83el9xvkxrf86pzmwxuh7z0t75vneusyrkp6wpq6na5m9 read more