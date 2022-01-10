Everything You Need to Know About Celebrity NFT Holders

Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) have been all the rage in the crypto space throughout the last year or so. Millions of people are rushing to find the next NFT collection that will become as valuable as a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, creating a lot of market buzz that has drawn in celebrity figures, artists, and leaders from around the world into this mysterious new collectible market. From NBA players like Rudy Gobert to Kylie Jenner, the NFT space is buzzing with celebrity investors. Here are some NFT basics, and a list of celebrities that are investing in Non-fungible Tokens on either Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

NFTs: a Quick Crash Course

Non-fungible refers to something that can’t be altered, changed or replicated. A token is a series of code that lives on a blockchain network such as Ethereum, Solana, Tezos or any one of the many blockchains that support smart contracts—or the ability for developers to build on top of them. In other words, a Non-fungible token is an asset attached to a series of code, or a token, that can’t be altered or replicated once it’s been minted on the blockchain.

NFTs can be just about anything, from artwork in the digital world, like a .jpg file, to a piece of physical art in the real world with a digital NFT attached to it. They can also be, say, a bike that you want to resell online to someone else in your community, or a ticket to an event. Or, in the case of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, access to an exclusive, members only club where the members are holders of Bored Ape NFTs.

Celebrity NFT Investments – Which NFT Projects Do Celebrities Love?

Celebrity NFT investors are all over the place in terms of what projects are being invested into. Sports stars often invest in sports related projects, while others like Paris Hilton have been heavily invested into Metaverse NFTs since Metaverse projects took off in q3 of 2021. Here is a list of celebrities and what projects they’re invested in so that you can keep an eye out for upcoming projects that might spark celebrity interest:

Grimes

Grimes launched her own NFT collection in early 2021, and has been a vocal NFT supporter for quite some time. Her first collection, called WarNymph, generated over $6 million.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton has been one of the more vocal celebrities within the NFT space. The former socialite turned entrepreneur has said that NFTs are the “future of the economy” and has gone on talk shows to explain the space to the masses. Her personal collection includes works from various digital artists, metaverse projects, and even her own charity NFT which won an award in 2021.

Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert, a member of the Utah Jazz NBA team, has long been vocal about the NFT space. Gobert purchased a Bored Ape in November 2021, which he later sold.

Marc Andreessen

Marc Andressen, a co-founder of the Andreessen Horowitz venture capital firm, is a vocal supporter of the NFT and blockchain spaces. Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) has an entire section of its firm dedicated to investing in the space, and has recently backed some of the bigger NFT projects alongside the Winklevoss twins, Tyler and Cameron.

Mark Cuban

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban is big on NFTs, both by purchasing NFTs on his own, and by investing in NFT companies in the crypto space.

Snoop Dogg

Rapper Snoop Dogg launched his own NFT collection in 2021 titled A Journey with the Dogg, and is currently rumored to be holder of a Bored Ape.

Melania Trump

Melania and her team have been pushing NFTs since leaving office in 2021. The Former First Lady minted her first NFT to raise money for charity in late 2021, and since then has been vocal about the potential for the space.

Tony Hawk

Celebrity skateboarder Tony Hawk got into NFTs in 2021 by auctioning off a video of himself doing tricks.

Steve Aoki

DJ/entrepreneur Steve Aoki has recently gotten into NFTs, collecting various metaverse projects as a serious NFT investor and collector, and holding eight Bored Apes and two Mutant Apes: ​​#118, #1867, #3719, #4190, #5823, #8398, #8716, #9050, #9394, Mutant Ape #17438, Mutant Ape #17439

Wuki

DJ Wuki launched his own NFT collection in late 2021 and has been investing heavily into other projects, which you can learn about on his Twitter.

Shawn Mendes

Musician Shawn Mendes sold a series of digital wearables on OpenSea alongside Genies. The collection made the singer over $500,000.

Jack Dorsey

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey made headlines in early 2021 when he auctioned off his very first Tweet as an NFT. Dorsey has long been vocal about the potential that Blockchain brings to the technology world, and his enthusiasm for NFTs is no exception—despite his hesitancy toward Web3.

Eminem

Rapper Eminem released an NFT collection in 2021 that acted as a digital festival. Owners of the ShadyCon NFTs were given special access to content created by Eminem.

Jimmy Fallon

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon owns Bored Ape #599.

Steph Curry

Steph Curry, a member of the Golden State Warriors, owns Bored Ape #7990.

Post Malone

Rapper Post Malone owns Bored Ape #961 and #9039.

Shaquille O’Neal

Basketball star Shaquille O’Neal owns Mutant Ape #14452

DJ Khaled

MC DJ Khaled is rumored to own a Bored Ape.

Logan Paul

Influencer Logan Paul owns Bored Ape #207 and #1442.

Gary Vaynerchuk

Entrepreneur Gary Vaynercuk is quite vocal about the future of the NFT economy, and owns Bored Ape #1452, #7912, and #8106.

This is a small list of the many celebrity NFT holders that have expressed enthusiasm for the growing NFT and crypto spaces. With hundreds of NFT projects popping up each week, the potential to buy into the next Bored Ape Yacht Club or Crypto Punk project is out there, it’s just a matter of finding the right one.