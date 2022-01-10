Oasis Network, Frax Share Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) rose 8.48% to $15.01 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $862.10 million, which is 144.71% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,100,652,923.00.

Circulating Supply: 606,586,064.85

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 285,785,878.88

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 157,723,680.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

LOSERS

OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) fell 2.02% to $23.81 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 93.10 million, which is 81.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OKB’s estimated market cap is $6,259,337,307.00.

Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 266,530.97

Max Supply: 266,530.97

Circulating Supply: 18,925,375.00

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 35,648,060.35

Max Supply: 99,811,080.92

Circulating Supply: 10,522,680.98

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 268,491,767.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 467,009,550.44

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

