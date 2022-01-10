Oasis Network, Frax Share Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) rose 8.48% to $15.01 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $862.10 million, which is 144.71% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,100,652,923.00.
Circulating Supply: 606,586,064.85
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Oasis Network (CRYPTO: ROSE) is up 3.29% at $0.36. The trading volume for this coin is currently $181.98 million, which is 50.07% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,221,247,744.00.
Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) increased by 2.34% to $37.48. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.08 billion, which is 180.65% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $10,674,349,419.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 285,785,878.88
Max Supply: Not Available
- Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) increased by 1.23% to $9.1. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $72.71 million, a 30.75% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,431,421,445.00.
Circulating Supply: 157,723,680.25
Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
LOSERS
- OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) fell 2.02% to $23.81 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 93.10 million, which is 81.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OKB’s estimated market cap is $6,259,337,307.00.
Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32
Max Supply: Not Available
- Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) decreased by 1.87% to $41648 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 401.09 million, which is 14.65% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 11,088,846,662.00.
Circulating Supply: 266,530.97
Max Supply: 266,530.97
- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell 1.75% to $41698 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $27.68 billion, a 18.77% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 789,151,522,212.00.
Circulating Supply: 18,925,375.00
Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
- Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) fell 1.74% to $36.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 12.72 million, which is 7.33% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FXS’s estimated market cap is $1,285,964,080.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 35,648,060.35
Max Supply: 99,811,080.92
- Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) declined by 1.7% to $145.2 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $392.59 million, which is 15.73% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DASH’s estimated market cap is $1,527,895,783.00.
Circulating Supply: 10,522,680.98
Max Supply: Not Available
- Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) fell 1.36% to $8.46 over the past 24 hours. Osmosis’s current trading volume totals $76.60 million, a 174.4% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OSMO’s estimated market cap is $2,273,168,587.00.
Circulating Supply: 268,491,767.00
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) declined by 1.35% to $27.37 over the past 24 hours. Chainlink’s current trading volume totals $3.18 billion, a 170.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 12,685,043,004.00.
Circulating Supply: 467,009,550.44
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
