This Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up Over 740% Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Trade Muted
Even as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded muted as of Sunday night, one of the knockoff coins named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki continued to see strong gains from last week.
What Happened: NinjaFloki (CRYPTO: NJF) is up 746% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.0000551 at press time. The coin — the top gainer among all cryptocurrencies as CoinMarketCap data — has surged more than 740% against Bitcoin and also gained over 730% against Ethereum, extending its strong gains from last week.
For comparison, Dogecoin is down 0.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1512 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen almost 2% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002832.
See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)
Why It Matters: NinjaFloki says it is a gaming-based passive income generating cryptocurrency that rewards its holders in Binance USD.
The token noted Sunday on Twitter that it was surging even as other major cryptocurrencies were falling.
#BTC
#BNB
#EHT
#DOGE
#FLOKI
#NJF
NJF rises as they all fall! So, aren't you tired of the falls? Now is the time to ascend.
JOIN US!https://t.co/vTSjhHvfIa
CONTRACT!
0xf1968d4113e87e88cf50e6f0e1820dcbd29c4a90
— NinjaFloki – #PLAY2EARN (@ninjaflokitoken) January 8, 2022
Read Next: Bitcoin Will Outpace Stocks In 2022 Amid Fed Rate Hikes: Report
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.