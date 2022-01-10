This Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up Over 740% Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Trade Muted

Even as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded muted as of Sunday night, one of the knockoff coins named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki continued to see strong gains from last week.

What Happened: NinjaFloki (CRYPTO: NJF) is up 746% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.0000551 at press time. The coin — the top gainer among all cryptocurrencies as CoinMarketCap data — has surged more than 740% against Bitcoin and also gained over 730% against Ethereum, extending its strong gains from last week.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 0.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1512 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen almost 2% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002832.

Why It Matters: NinjaFloki says it is a gaming-based passive income generating cryptocurrency that rewards its holders in Binance USD.

The token noted Sunday on Twitter that it was surging even as other major cryptocurrencies were falling.

