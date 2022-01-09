Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Mutant Ape Yacht Club Tops Again, Doodles Gains, Axie Falls And CryptoPunks Drops Out Of List

byChris Katje
January 9, 2022 4:37 pm
Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Mutant Ape Yacht Club Tops Again, Doodles Gains, Axie Falls And CryptoPunks Drops Out Of List

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $70.6 million, -22.9%

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $66.7 million, -3.9%

Doodles: $54.1 million, +100.0%

Prime Ape Planet: $50.2 million, +73.1%

PhantaBear: $39.4 million, +623.0%

Axie Infinity: $36.8 million, -13.1%

CloneX: $27.0 million, +65.2%

The Sandbox: $23.8 million, +13.1%

Bored Bunny: $21.9 million, N/A

Bored Ape Kennel Club: $21.8 million, +47.4%

What Happened: Mutant Ape Yacht Club topped the sales volume list once again. The project from Yuga Labs was one of three from Yuga to appear in the top ten, with Bored Ape Yacht Club ranking second and Bored Ape Kennel Club ranking tenth.

Doodles continued its hot start in 2022 with another triple digit gain in sales volume from the previous week.

PhantaBear and Bored Bunny were new entrants on the list this week. PhantaBear is a collection of 10,000 NFTs that double as a membership to Ezek Club. The collection has a floor price of 7.5 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bored Bunny recently launched and has a floor price of 1 ETH. The collection of 4,999 NFTs sold out in 17 minutes, according to their OpenSea listing. Bored Bunny is seeking to “build the strongest community and project around NFTs” and counts Floyd Mayweather and David Dobrik as holders.

Further down the sales volume leaderboard, AlienFrens saw an 87.5% increase to rank 11th. Cool Cats gained 39.8% to rank at thirteenth place.

World of Women ranked fourteenth for the week with a sales volume increase of 535.9%.

Perhaps the biggest storyline is the drop seen by the list's former leaders. Axie Infinity, which topped the list for many weeks in 2021 ranked sixth last week in sales volume. CryptoPunks dropped out of the top ten for the first time in recent memory, coming in at twelfth place with $16.7 million in sales, a 48.7% drop from the previous week.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr.

