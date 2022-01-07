Why GameStop Is Top WallStreetBets Interest Again Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
January 7, 2022 6:47 am
Videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Friday.

What Happened: GameStop is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 1,189 mentions as at press time, while exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) was a distant second with 502 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 233 and 174 mentions respectively.

See Also: AMC, GameStop Could Team Up On NFTs: What Investors Should Know About 'Match Made In Heaven'

Why It Matters: Shares of GameStop surged more than 22% in Thursday’s extended trading session.

The company is launching a division to develop a marketplace for non fungible tokens (NFTs) and enter into partnerships with two companies in the cryptocurrency space, it was reported, citing the Wall Street Journal.

The move — which comes as GameStop tries to turn around its core videogame business and also confirmed earlier speculation — was cheered by retail investors, who are highly enthusiastic about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies.

AMC Entertainment, another favorite Reddit stock, entered the NFT space in 2021 with Spider-Man themed NFTs to coincide with the December release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Price Action: GameStop shares closed almost 1.3% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $131.03 and further gained 22.5% in the after-hours session to $160.50.

Read Next: Barbie X Balmain NFTs Coming: How NFTs Could Strengthen Mattel's Plan To Be An IP-Driven Company

Photo: Courtesy of EPIC via Wikimedia

