SafeMoon [OLD] Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

SafeMoon [OLD] (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) rose 281.34% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. SafeMoon [OLD]’s current trading volume totals $2.58 million, a 72.85% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $SAFEMOON’s estimated market cap is $1,325,321,859.00.

Circulating Supply: 562,452,177,305,496.88

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,327,372,145.99

Max Supply: 2,193,900,327.32

Circulating Supply: 11,578,078,893.10

Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

Circulating Supply: 35,692.62

Max Supply: 36,666.00

Circulating Supply: 285,512,330.09

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 265,204,095.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00

LOSERS

LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) fell 1.5% to $3.77 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.02 million, which is 47.94% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $3,539,450,502.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 938,506,365.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 166,509,842.61

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

Circulating Supply: 263,439.61

Max Supply: 263,439.61

Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 256,117,991.92

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

