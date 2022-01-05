Voyager Digital Set To Start 2022 With Record Growth, Plans For New Products

Crypto-asset platform Voyager Digital Ltd (OTCQB:VYGVF) announced estimated revenues and 2022 growth plans.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, total funded accounts grew to 1.075 million, up from 43,000 on Dec. 31, 2020.

Total verified users on the platform rose to 3.2 million from 2.15 million in the last quarter while net new deposits for the fiscal 2022 second quarter blew up to $1.04 billion.

Additionally, preliminary fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be $165 million. This puts preliminary revenues for the calendar year ended Dec. 31 at about $415 million.

That’s in comparison to 2020 revenues that amounted to $6.6 million.

Why It Matters: Voyager, in a move to provide retail and institutional investors turnkey solutions to trade crypto assets, offers execution, data, wallets, and custody.

"In 2021, we scaled our technology to accommodate rapid growth as mainstream crypto adoption accelerated,” said Steve Ehrlich, Voyager's CEO and co-founder. “Now, with our platform and technological capabilities enhanced, 2022 marks the next phase of Voyager's growth through product and geographic expansion, alongside marketing efforts to reach new customers."

In addition to growing its team, the brand will roll out debit cards, credit products, and equity trading in Europe and Canada.

Other areas Voyager is looking to expand into are NFTs, the metaverse, payments and custody.