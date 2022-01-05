This Nasdaq-Listed Company Will Offer A Bitcoin Dividend

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 5, 2022 11:32 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Nasdaq-Listed Company Will Offer A Bitcoin Dividend

Shares of blockchain technology firm BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) surged Wednesday morning after the company said it would offer a dividend payable in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What Happened: BTCS, which secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by actively processing and validating blockchain transactions, announced Wednesday the “first-ever” dividend payable in Bitcoin.

The Nasdaq-listed company says its shareholders on record can choose to have dividends paid out either in Bitcoin or cash.

BTCS intends to pay 5 cents per share in Bitcoin, based on the Bitcoin price on the ex-dividend date. Investors who do not elect to receive the dividend in Bitcoin will receive a cash dividend of 5 cents, said the company.

“We want to reward our long-time shareholders for their continued support and encourage financial freedom by providing the means to enable direct ownership of Bitcoin and other digital assets,” said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS.

Why It Matters: BTCS shares surged significantly following the announcement. Over the course of the last year, a number of companies, including Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), have added Bitcoin to their balance sheet — but so far, none have offered a dividend payable in Bitcoin.

While the SEC still remains reluctant to approve a spot BTC ETF, some publicly traded companies that have a sizeable amount of Bitcoin on their balance sheets have seen their stock price move in tandem with the leading digital asset.

For instance, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) currently holds 121,044 BTC worth $5.6 billion. The stock has gained 343% since the company announced its first Bitcoin purchase in August 2020.

BTCS Price Action: BTCS shares were trading 38.28% higher at $4.19 late Wednesday morning. 

Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Penny Stocks Dividends Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock BTCS Is Rising Over 50%

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock BTCS Is Rising Over 50%

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) shares are trading higher after the company announced a Bitcoin dividend of $0.05 per share in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more
Goldman Sachs Says Bitcoin Could Hit $100K By Capturing More Market Share From This Financial Asset

Goldman Sachs Says Bitcoin Could Hit $100K By Capturing More Market Share From This Financial Asset

Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (NYSE: GS) co-head of foreign exchange strategy Zach Pandl estimates a $100,000 price target for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) if it manages to capture more market share from g read more
Is The $46K Level The Calm Before The Storm Before Bitcoin As It Eyes $100,000 In 2022? What Experts Are Saying

Is The $46K Level The Calm Before The Storm Before Bitcoin As It Eyes $100,000 In 2022? What Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continues to hold above the $46,000 level on Tuesday evening, here’s what four analysts and expert traders are saying about the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more
Bitcoin-Related Legislations Aimed At 'Full Re-Engineering Of The Economy,' Says El Salvador President

Bitcoin-Related Legislations Aimed At 'Full Re-Engineering Of The Economy,' Says El Salvador President

El Salvador President and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull Nayib Bukele said Tuesday that the government was sending a slew of bills to the country’s Congress to “cover and guarantee” Bitcoin-denominated Volcano Bonds. read more