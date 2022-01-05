Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) increased by 14.71% to $4.17. Mina Protocol’s current trading volume totals $156.18 million, a 131.28% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,424,435,450.00.
Circulating Supply: 340,837,182.84
Max Supply: Not Available
- Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) is up 13.58% at $37.31. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.37 billion, which is 284.51% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICP’s estimated market cap is $7,182,839,285.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 191,059,209.75
Max Supply: 469,213,710.00
- Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) increased by 9.74% to $26.45. Chainlink’s current trading volume totals $2.34 billion, a 118.15% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 12,227,949,967.00.
Circulating Supply: 467,009,550.44
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) increased by 8.23% to $0.72. The Graph’s current trading volume totals $240.55 million, a 16.41% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $GRT’s estimated market cap is $3,792,044,155.00.
Circulating Supply: 5,253,842,029.00
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) increased by 8.02% to $0.09. Trading volume for this coin is 480.72 million, which is 11.36% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $VET’s estimated market cap is $6,320,707,653.00.
Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) is up 6.41% at $43.29. The trading volume for this coin is currently $57.18 million, which is 47.71% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HNT’s estimated market cap is $4,363,162,398.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98
Max Supply: 223,000,000.00
- DeFi Kingdoms (CRYPTO: JEWEL) increased by 6.16% to $22.36. DeFi Kingdoms’s current trading volume totals $93.62 million, a 311.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,392,938,367.00.
Circulating Supply: 62,972,515.74
Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
LOSERS
- Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) decreased by 1.24% to $1.74 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $455.12 million, which is 2.21% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ALGO’s estimated market cap is $11,170,744,498.00.
Circulating Supply: 6,448,282,456.18
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) decreased by 1.2% to $3.2 over the past 24 hours. EOS’s current trading volume totals $435.93 million, a 54.41% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $EOS’s estimated market cap is $3,139,948,913.00.
Circulating Supply: 979,781,844.42
Max Supply: Not Available
- Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) fell 1.19% to $148.92 over the past 24 hours. Litecoin’s current trading volume totals $702.78 million, a 66.44% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LTC’s estimated market cap is $10,327,098,679.00.
Circulating Supply: 69,346,883.23
Max Supply: 84,000,000.00
- Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) decreased by 1.12% to $512.53 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.18 billion, which is 39.58% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BNB’s estimated market cap is $86,227,945,571.00.
Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90
Max Supply: 168,137,035.90
- Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) fell 1.09% to $46454 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $158.47 thousand, a 96.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $1,853,072,469.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 39,884.08
Max Supply: 39,884.08
- Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) decreased by 1.02% to $0.17 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 706.34 million, which is 63.59% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $22,567,957,366.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89
Max Supply: Not Available
- Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) fell 1.02% to $8.6 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $500.86 million, which is 49.41% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SUSHI’s estimated market cap is $1,663,646,142.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86
Max Supply: 250,000,000.00
