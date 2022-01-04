Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Ravencoin (CRYPTO: RVN) rose 26.87% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. Ravencoin’s current trading volume totals $423.30 million, a 523.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $RVN’s estimated market cap is $1,352,703,127.00.

Circulating Supply: 10,451,670,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: RVN) rose 26.87% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. Ravencoin’s current trading volume totals $423.30 million, a 523.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $RVN’s estimated market cap is $1,352,703,127.00. 10,451,670,000.00 Not Available Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) is up 22.59% at $34.18. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.05 billion, which is 198.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICP’s estimated market cap is $6,458,972,611.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 191,059,209.75

Max Supply: 469,213,710.00

(CRYPTO: ICP) is up 22.59% at $34.18. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.05 billion, which is 198.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICP’s estimated market cap is $6,458,972,611.00 as of today. 191,059,209.75 469,213,710.00 Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) increased by 17.14% to $38.31. The trading volume for this coin is currently $40.28 million, which is 223.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FXS’s estimated market cap is $1,354,164,025.00.

Circulating Supply: 35,648,060.35

Max Supply: 99,811,080.92

(CRYPTO: FXS) increased by 17.14% to $38.31. The trading volume for this coin is currently $40.28 million, which is 223.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FXS’s estimated market cap is $1,354,164,025.00. 35,648,060.35 99,811,080.92 Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) rose 14.55% to $43.07 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $2.30 billion, a 241.44% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 12,062,096,528.00.

Circulating Supply: 285,375,815.62

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: ATOM) rose 14.55% to $43.07 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $2.30 billion, a 241.44% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 12,062,096,528.00. 285,375,815.62 Not Available Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) rose 13.98% to $66.08 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $109.53 million, which is 26.57% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR’s estimated market cap is $3,280,479,101.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00

Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: AR) rose 13.98% to $66.08 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $109.53 million, which is 26.57% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR’s estimated market cap is $3,280,479,101.00 as of today. 50,108,502.00 66,000,000.00 Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) is up 13.07% at $5.53. The trading volume for this coin is currently $135.51 million, which is 82.11% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,140,622,372.00.

Circulating Supply: 387,111,233.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: CELO) is up 13.07% at $5.53. The trading volume for this coin is currently $135.51 million, which is 82.11% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,140,622,372.00. 387,111,233.00 1,000,000,000.00 Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) is up 11.39% at $51.38. Convex Finance’s current trading volume totals $46.21 million, a 82.92% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CVX’s estimated market cap is $2,304,316,147.00.

Circulating Supply: 44,714,022.23

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

LOSERS

OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) declined by 2.12% to $28.12 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 256.17 million, which is 50.86% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OKB’s estimated market cap is $7,420,566,715.00.

Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: OKB) declined by 2.12% to $28.12 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 256.17 million, which is 50.86% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OKB’s estimated market cap is $7,420,566,715.00. 262,680,011.32 Not Available Oasis Network (CRYPTO: ROSE) decreased by 2.11% to $0.42 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $158.61 million, which is 38.46% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,450,614,747.00.

Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: ROSE) decreased by 2.11% to $0.42 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $158.61 million, which is 38.46% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,450,614,747.00. 3,490,000,000.00 10,000,000,000.00 The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) fell 2.01% to $5.56 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 849.73 million, which is 35.17% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,100,848,174.00.

Circulating Supply: 919,498,319.22

Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: SAND) fell 2.01% to $5.56 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 849.73 million, which is 35.17% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,100,848,174.00. 919,498,319.22 3,000,000,000.00 Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) declined by 1.86% to $0.43 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 437.33 million, which is 38.39% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $GALA’s estimated market cap is $3,251,849,404.00.

Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32

Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: GALA) declined by 1.86% to $0.43 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 437.33 million, which is 38.39% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $GALA’s estimated market cap is $3,251,849,404.00. 7,542,496,572.32 50,000,000,000.00 Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) decreased by 1.42% to $0.28 over the past 24 hours. Stellar’s current trading volume totals $330.43 million, a 45.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XLM’s estimated market cap is $7,015,035,113.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 24,747,026,176.90

Max Supply: 50,001,802,392.14

(CRYPTO: XLM) decreased by 1.42% to $0.28 over the past 24 hours. Stellar’s current trading volume totals $330.43 million, a 45.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XLM’s estimated market cap is $7,015,035,113.00 as of today. 24,747,026,176.90 50,001,802,392.14 Magic Internet Money (CRYPTO: MIM) fell 1.14% to $0.99 over the past 24 hours. Magic Internet Money’s current trading volume totals $329.52 million, a 73.94% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,532,442,486.00.

Circulating Supply: 4,569,748,141.25

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: MIM) fell 1.14% to $0.99 over the past 24 hours. Magic Internet Money’s current trading volume totals $329.52 million, a 73.94% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,532,442,486.00. 4,569,748,141.25 Not Available Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) fell 1.0% to $29.47 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.41 billion, which is 8.53% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DOT’s estimated market cap is $31,375,585,385.00.

Circulating Supply: 1,071,176,080.32

Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.