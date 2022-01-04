Cryptocurrency Fantom's Price Increased More Than 14% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
January 4, 2022 10:15 am
Fantom’s (CRYPTO: FTM) price has increased 14.32% over the past 24 hours to $2.97. Over the past week, FTM has experienced an uptick of over 31.0%, moving from $2.27 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $3.46.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Fantom over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has increased 96.0% over the past week. while the overall circulating supply of the coin has decreased 0.82% This puts its current circulating supply at an estimated 80.04% of its max supply, which is 3.17 billion. The current market cap ranking for FTM is #28 at 7.52 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Fantom?

