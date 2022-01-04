Marathon Digital Says Its Bitcoin Production More Than Doubled In December Over Previous Month

byMadhukumar Warrier
January 4, 2022 3:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Marathon Digital Says Its Bitcoin Production More Than Doubled In December Over Previous Month

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) reported a 147% month-over-month increase in its Bitcoin production in December.

What Happened: Marathon Digital said its Bitcoin production in the month of December was a record 484.5 BTC, compared to just 196 BTC produced in November.

The company’s Bitcoin production in fiscal 2021 surged 846% year-over-year to 3,197 BTC.

The company’s existing mining fleet consists of 32,350 active miners producing approximately 3.5 EH/s.

Marathon Digital said that after having last sold Bitcoin in October 2020, it has been accumulating, or “hodling,” all Bitcoin generated since then.

The company currently holds about 8,133 bitcoins, with a fair market value of about $375.8 million. This includes the 4,813 BTC it purchased in January 2021 for an average price of $31,168.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: North America has supplanted China as the world’s mining epicenter following the regulatory crackdown in China on cryptocurrencies last year.

U.S. mining companies like Marathon Chain and Riot BlockChain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) have played a key role in the surge in North America’s Bitcoin mining.

Bitcoin, which celebrated its thirteenth birthday on Monday, is the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The cryptocurrency is down more than 32% from its all-time high of $68,789.63 touched in November 2021.

Price Action: Marathon Digital’s shares closed less than 0.1% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $32.89 and further rose more than 1% in the after-hours session to $33.24.

Bitcoin is down 1.0% during the past 24 hours, trading at $46,586.65 at press time.

Read Next: 9 Ways To Play 2021's Top-Performing Crypto-Friendly Stocks Into 2022

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Retail Sales Markets

Related Articles

Why Is Curve Dao Token Soaring Today When Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Tank?

Why Is Curve Dao Token Soaring Today When Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Tank?

Curve Dao Token (CRYPTO: CRV) traded 13.5% higher over 24 hours at $6.62 at press time early Tuesday. What’s Moving? The token associated with a decentralized exchange for stablecoins has shot up 28.2% over a seven-day period. read more
Bitcoin Fails To Shine On Its Birthday — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Lead — But Here's Why The Downtrend May Be Temporary

Bitcoin Fails To Shine On Its Birthday — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Lead — But Here's Why The Downtrend May Be Temporary

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded nearly 1.8% lower on the day it celebrated its 13th birthday as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.2% to $2.2 trillion. read more
13 Fun Facts You May Not Know About Bitcoin On The Cryptocurrency's 13th Birthday

13 Fun Facts You May Not Know About Bitcoin On The Cryptocurrency's 13th Birthday

Jan. 3, 2009 could go down as one of the most important dates in the world of cryptocurrency. On this day 13 years ago, Satoshi Nakamoto mined the genesis block of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and changed the world of cryptocurrency forever. read more
Tesla Q4 Deliveries, Santa Rally Eludes Bitcoin, Apple In 2022, Spider-Man At Box Office, Singapore GDP Rebound: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Tesla Q4 Deliveries, Santa Rally Eludes Bitcoin, Apple In 2022, Spider-Man At Box Office, Singapore GDP Rebound: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Heading into the first trading week of 2022, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more