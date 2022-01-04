What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 4, 2022 4:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.5% lower at $0.17 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning. 

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 5.7% over a seven-day trailing period.

DOGE rose 0.8% and 0.6% against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) respectively over 24 hours.

Over the last 30 days, DOGE has fallen 4.2%, while it has declined 35% in a 90-day time period.

DOGE has declined 1.4% since 2022 began. It touched an all-time high of $0.74 in May 2021.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE fell in tandem with other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 1.2% to $2.2 trillion. 

DOGE was not highly mentioned on Twitter. At press time, it attracted 1,523 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

The top three most mentioned coins, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana attracted 10,155, 4,727, and 3,138 tweets, respectively. 

Bitcoin, which celebrated its 13th birthday on Monday, failed to rise along with other major coins, but one analyst thinks that the downtrend is short-term as the apex coin has broken out of the down-trending line dating back to its all-time high.

On Monday, Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer wrote that DOGE may have settled into a bear flag pattern on its daily chart, which if recognized, could lead the coin to retrace further towards the 15 cent level.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, DOGE bull and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk gave his reasoning on why DOGE couldn't become the cryptocurrency of Mars.

Read Next: I Went Hunting For The Legend Of Saitama Inu At The Shinto Shrine In Japan Linked To The Meme Crypto — Here's What I Discovered

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

I Went Hunting For The Legend Of Saitama Inu At The Shinto Shrine In Japan Linked To The Meme Crypto — Here's What I Discovered

I Went Hunting For The Legend Of Saitama Inu At The Shinto Shrine In Japan Linked To The Meme Crypto — Here's What I Discovered

Saitama (CRYPTO: SAITAMA), a token launched at the end-May, has soared an impressive 673% in the past 90 days — eclipsing the negative 32.15% returns of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in the same period.  read more
This Dog-Charity-Themed Coin Is Up 270% Today Even As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump

This Dog-Charity-Themed Coin Is Up 270% Today Even As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Monday night even as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell. read more
Bitcoin Fails To Shine On Its Birthday — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Lead — But Here's Why The Downtrend May Be Temporary

Bitcoin Fails To Shine On Its Birthday — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Lead — But Here's Why The Downtrend May Be Temporary

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded nearly 1.8% lower on the day it celebrated its 13th birthday as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.2% to $2.2 trillion. read more
Dogecoin Trades Flat To Start 2022: Is 'Pumping' From Elon Musk Only Way To Ensure A 'Happy New Year?'

Dogecoin Trades Flat To Start 2022: Is 'Pumping' From Elon Musk Only Way To Ensure A 'Happy New Year?'

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded mostly unchanged early Monday morning at press time. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency fell 0.04% at $0.17 over 24 hours. For the week, the coin plunged 9.35%. read more