What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.5% lower at $0.17 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 5.7% over a seven-day trailing period.

DOGE rose 0.8% and 0.6% against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) respectively over 24 hours.

Over the last 30 days, DOGE has fallen 4.2%, while it has declined 35% in a 90-day time period.

DOGE has declined 1.4% since 2022 began. It touched an all-time high of $0.74 in May 2021.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE fell in tandem with other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 1.2% to $2.2 trillion.

DOGE was not highly mentioned on Twitter. At press time, it attracted 1,523 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

The top three most mentioned coins, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana attracted 10,155, 4,727, and 3,138 tweets, respectively.

Bitcoin, which celebrated its 13th birthday on Monday, failed to rise along with other major coins, but one analyst thinks that the downtrend is short-term as the apex coin has broken out of the down-trending line dating back to its all-time high.

On Monday, Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer wrote that DOGE may have settled into a bear flag pattern on its daily chart, which if recognized, could lead the coin to retrace further towards the 15 cent level.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, DOGE bull and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk gave his reasoning on why DOGE couldn't become the cryptocurrency of Mars.

