Bitcoin Fails To Shine On Its Birthday — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Lead — But Here's Why The Downtrend May Be Temporary

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 3, 2022 9:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Fails To Shine On Its Birthday — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Lead — But Here's Why The Downtrend May Be Temporary

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded nearly 1.8% lower on the day it celebrated its 13th birthday as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.2% to $2.2 trillion.

What Happened: BTC, which was first mined on Jan. 3 by its pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto, has fallen 8.1% for the week.

The second-largest coin by market cap, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded 1.6% lower at $3,752.73 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day trailing period, it has fallen 6.9%.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was down 2.1% over 24 hours at $0.17. Over the past seven days, it has fallen 8%.

DOGE-rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) declined 3.3% to $0.000033 over 24 hours. For the week, it has dropped 13.5%.

The top three gainers over 24 hours were BORA (BORA), yearn.finance (YFI), and Ankr (ANKR), according to CoinMarketCap data.

BORA shot up 18.9% to $1.20, YFI rose 13.65% to $41,112.42, while ANKR was up 9.75% to $0.1135 in the period.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: On Monday, Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted an image of the genesis block to mark Bitcoin’s birthday. 

Since 2022 began, BTC has fallen 2.9% as December’s bearishness spilled over into the new year.

“Although 2021 ended on a gloomy note, Bitcoin and Ethereum closed the year up 57% and 403%, far surpassing returns for traditional financial assets,” noted Kaiko Research, in an emailed note.

Through a period of lean volumes during the December holidays, Kaiko Research noted unusual trading activity on Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:COIN) trading platform. 

Sharing a chart of a second-by-second buy vs. sell volume of transactions above 5 BTC, the research firm said a cluster of buy and sell orders were executed immediately before options expiry on Friday. While on Jan. 1 a large uptick was seen in sell orders.

BTC Trade Volume On Coinbase — Courtesy Kaiko Research

“It seems likely that a whale executed a large buy order on Coinbase causing a spike in market share, and in the days that followed whales were mostly sellers,” wrote Kaiko Research.

The downbeat sentiment in the cryptocurrency market was reflected in Alternative’s “Crypto Fear & Greed Index” which pointed towards “Extreme Fear” at press time.

However, the downtrend is short-term as BTC has broken out of the down-trending line dating back to the all-time high and has retested support at that line, according to a note by GlobalBlock analyst Marcus Sotiriou.

BTC-USD 1D Chart — Courtesy GlobalBlock

“This suggests a move back to the local range highs at $51,000-52,000 could be on the cards soon,” as per Sotiriou.

Read Next: 13 Fun Facts You May Not Know About Bitcoin On The Cryptocurrency's 13th Birthday

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

13 Fun Facts You May Not Know About Bitcoin On The Cryptocurrency's 13th Birthday

13 Fun Facts You May Not Know About Bitcoin On The Cryptocurrency's 13th Birthday

Jan. 3, 2009 could go down as one of the most important dates in the world of cryptocurrency. On this day 13 years ago, Satoshi Nakamoto mined the genesis block of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and changed the world of cryptocurrency forever. read more
Tesla Q4 Deliveries, Santa Rally Eludes Bitcoin, Apple In 2022, Spider-Man At Box Office, Singapore GDP Rebound: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Tesla Q4 Deliveries, Santa Rally Eludes Bitcoin, Apple In 2022, Spider-Man At Box Office, Singapore GDP Rebound: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Heading into the first trading week of 2022, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
2 Important Levels For Bitcoin Right Now And Is Ethereum Showing More Strength? Here's What Analysts And Expert Traders Are Saying

2 Important Levels For Bitcoin Right Now And Is Ethereum Showing More Strength? Here's What Analysts And Expert Traders Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) slipped below the $47,000 level on Sunday evening, here’s what four analysts and expert traders are saying about the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more
Robinhood, DraftKings — Cathie Wood's Last Trades For 2021

Robinhood, DraftKings — Cathie Wood's Last Trades For 2021

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Friday closed the year by buying shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) and DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) on the dip. read more