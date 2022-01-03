Celsius Network, Theta Fuel Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) rose 13.77% to $336.3 over the past 24 hours. Olympus’s current trading volume totals $61.23 million, a 34.17% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OHM’s estimated market cap is $2,466,897,940.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 7,333,282.82

Max Supply: 8,154,418.21

Circulating Supply: 285,291,172.30

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39

Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00

Circulating Supply: 452,308,685.13

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 13,465,729.63

Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 261,916,424.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 467,009,550.44

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) declined by 1.74% to $2.35 over the past 24 hours. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $82.17 million, a 8.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $STX’s estimated market cap is $2,475,756,633.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 938,683,171.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32

Max Supply: Not Available

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.