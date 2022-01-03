Celsius Network, Theta Fuel Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
January 3, 2022 9:25 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Celsius Network, Theta Fuel Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) rose 13.77% to $336.3 over the past 24 hours. Olympus’s current trading volume totals $61.23 million, a 34.17% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OHM’s estimated market cap is $2,466,897,940.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 7,333,282.82
    Max Supply: 8,154,418.21
  • Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) is up 10.0% at $38.39. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.11 billion, which is 65.61% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,898,815,281.00.
    Circulating Supply: 285,291,172.30
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) rose 9.99% to $6.68 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $964.14 million, which is 123.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,608,549,091.00.
    Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39
    Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00
  • Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) rose 8.71% to $18.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 324.13 million, which is 9.04% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $UNI’s estimated market cap is $8,569,239,381.00.
    Circulating Supply: 452,308,685.13
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) rose 8.61% to $278.11 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $448.25 million, which is 60.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,741,493,145.00.
    Circulating Supply: 13,465,729.63
    Max Supply: 16,000,000.00
  • Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) rose 8.51% to $7.42 over the past 24 hours. Osmosis’s current trading volume totals $47.74 million, a 115.49% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OSMO’s estimated market cap is $1,945,591,857.00.
    Circulating Supply: 261,916,424.00
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) increased by 8.17% to $23.02. Chainlink’s current trading volume totals $1.07 billion, a 0.43% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LINK’s estimated market cap is $10,741,828,325.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 467,009,550.44
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) declined by 1.74% to $2.35 over the past 24 hours. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $82.17 million, a 8.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $STX’s estimated market cap is $2,475,756,633.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) decreased by 1.46% to $4.16 over the past 24 hours. Celsius Network’s current trading volume totals $1.50 million, a 72.99% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CEL’s estimated market cap is $1,762,326,535.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) decreased by 1.38% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Amp’s current trading volume totals $12.36 million, a 77.41% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $2,339,916,352.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
    Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50
  • Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) decreased by 1.29% to $0.21 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 17.20 million, which is 48.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) fell 1.23% to $2.5 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 939.71 million, which is 33.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MATIC’s estimated market cap is $17,191,205,483.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) declined by 1.19% to $3.77 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 399.69 thousand, which is 46.75% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $3,540,224,361.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 938,683,171.90
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) decreased by 1.15% to $29.03 over the past 24 hours. OKB’s current trading volume totals $165.83 million, a 68.33% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OKB’s estimated market cap is $7,628,561,067.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32
    Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Marinade staked SOL, Oasis Network Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Marinade staked SOL, Oasis Network Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Sushi, Compound Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Sushi, Compound Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more