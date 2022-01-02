Dogecoin More Popular Than Bitcoin On Reddit In 2021, Tesla Getting Into Bitcoin Among Top Posts

byBibhu Pattnaik
January 2, 2022 11:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin More Popular Than Bitcoin On Reddit In 2021, Tesla Getting Into Bitcoin Among Top Posts

According to Reddit’s end-of-year survey, the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) subreddit was more popular than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in 2021.

The five most visited crypto subreddits included r/dogecoin, r/superstonk, r/cryptocurrency, r/amcstock, and r/bitcoin. 

The most-upvoted cryptocurrency-related posts on Reddit last year were about Doge, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) getting into Bitcoin, and crypto’s survivorship bias. 

The word “crypto” has been used over 6.6 million times across the site and was its most-viewed topic, beating out gaming, sports, and weddings, in that order.

According to Reddit’s data, out of its more than 500 different crypto-related subreddits, r/superstonk saw the most growth in 2021, increasing its membership by 917% to 713,000 users since 2020.

Another famous financial subreddit giant, r/wallstreetbets (WSB), recently reversed its anti-crypto attitude, letting its 11.4 million members discuss Dogecoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Bitcoin.

Reddit hosts more than 430 million monthly active users in over 100,000 communities. The website says users created 366 million posts in 2021, which was a 19% increase year-over-year. 

Also Read: 7 Potential IPOs In 2022: Discord, OpenSea, Impossible Foods And More

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Top Stories Markets ETFs General

Related Articles

Mozilla Now Accepting Donations In Dogecoin, Users Threaten To Quit Using Firefox In Response

Mozilla Now Accepting Donations In Dogecoin, Users Threaten To Quit Using Firefox In Response

The organization behind the fourth most popular desktop browsers in the world has begun accepting cryptocurrency donations, including Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) read more
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum performed in 2021. read more
Why Does Crypto Trader Michaël Van De Poppe Think Ethereum Could Top $20,000 In 2022?

Why Does Crypto Trader Michaël Van De Poppe Think Ethereum Could Top $20,000 In 2022?

Cryptocurrency trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe says Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) may very well become the focus of the next major crypto cycle in 2022.  read more
Market Analyst Says Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Unlikely To Rally In 2022, Only Elon Musk Tweets Can Pump The Cryptos

Market Analyst Says Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Unlikely To Rally In 2022, Only Elon Musk Tweets Can Pump The Cryptos

During an end-of-year interview, senior currency strategist at Forex analysis site DailyFX Christopher Vecchio said that he would be very surprised if Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: read more