Dogecoin More Popular Than Bitcoin On Reddit In 2021, Tesla Getting Into Bitcoin Among Top Posts

According to Reddit’s end-of-year survey, the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) subreddit was more popular than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in 2021.

The five most visited crypto subreddits included r/dogecoin, r/superstonk, r/cryptocurrency, r/amcstock, and r/bitcoin.

The most-upvoted cryptocurrency-related posts on Reddit last year were about Doge, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) getting into Bitcoin, and crypto’s survivorship bias.

The word “crypto” has been used over 6.6 million times across the site and was its most-viewed topic, beating out gaming, sports, and weddings, in that order.

According to Reddit’s data, out of its more than 500 different crypto-related subreddits, r/superstonk saw the most growth in 2021, increasing its membership by 917% to 713,000 users since 2020.

Another famous financial subreddit giant, r/wallstreetbets (WSB), recently reversed its anti-crypto attitude, letting its 11.4 million members discuss Dogecoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Bitcoin.

Reddit hosts more than 430 million monthly active users in over 100,000 communities. The website says users created 366 million posts in 2021, which was a 19% increase year-over-year.

