If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

byChris Katje
January 1, 2022 3:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment.

As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names.

Here’s a look at how Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum performed in 2021.

What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gained throughout the year and was added to the balance sheet of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) and other publicly traded companies in 2021.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was one of the most searched for cryptocurrencies in 2021 and exploded in value thanks to popular names like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban publicly supporting the “meme crypto.”

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gained in popularity and usage with the rising trend of non-fungible tokens, with many utilizing the Ethereum blockchain.

Related Link: 2021 Was The Year Of Dogecoin: A Month By Month Retrospective With Top Stories 

Investing $1,000 in BTC, DOGE, ETH: A $1,000 investment in each of the three most popular cryptocurrencies would have proven to be a winning trade in 2021. Here’s a look at how a hypothetical investment ended in 2021 for each of the three mentioned cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin traded at a high of $29,600.62 on Jan. 1, 2021. A $1,000 investment in Bitcoin on the first day of the year could have bought 0.0338 BTC. Bitcoin ended 2021 at a price of $46,306.45. The $1,000 investment ended 2021 worth $1,565.16.

Dogecoin traded at a high of $0.005685 on Jan. 1, 2021. A $1,000 investment in Dogecoin on the first day of the year could have bought 175,901 DOGE. Dogecoin ended 2021 at a price of $0.1705. The $1,000 investment ended 2021 worth $29,991.12.

Ethereum traded at a high of $749.20 on Jan. 1, 2021. A $1,000 investment in Ethereum on the first day of the year could have bought 1.3348 ETH. Ethereum ended 2021 at a price of $3,682.63. The $1,000 investment ended 2021 worth $4,915.57.

Investing $1,000 in each of the three coins on Jan. 1 would have ended 2021 at a valuation of $36,471.85.

Price Action: The 52-week ranges of the three cryptocurrencies in 2021 were as followed:

BTC: $28,722.76 to $68,789.63

DOGE: $0.005584 to $0.7376

ETH: $718.11 to $4,891.70

Also See: Why Does Crypto Trader Michaël Van De Poppe Think Ethereum Could Top $20,000 In 2022?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Education Markets General

Related Articles

Why Does Crypto Trader Michaël Van De Poppe Think Ethereum Could Top $20,000 In 2022?

Why Does Crypto Trader Michaël Van De Poppe Think Ethereum Could Top $20,000 In 2022?

Cryptocurrency trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe says Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) may very well become the focus of the next major crypto cycle in 2022.  read more
Market Analyst Says Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Unlikely To Rally In 2022, Only Elon Musk Tweets Can Pump The Cryptos

Market Analyst Says Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Unlikely To Rally In 2022, Only Elon Musk Tweets Can Pump The Cryptos

During an end-of-year interview, senior currency strategist at Forex analysis site DailyFX Christopher Vecchio said that he would be very surprised if Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: read more
[Best Of 2021] Dogecoin Co-Creator On Development Efforts: 'No Knock On Elon,' But Actions Speak Louder Than Words

[Best Of 2021] Dogecoin Co-Creator On Development Efforts: 'No Knock On Elon,' But Actions Speak Louder Than Words

This article was originally published on December 12, 2021. It was one of the most read articles on Benzinga.com this year. read more
[Best Of 2021] Rich Dad Poor Dad's Author Says 'The Biggest Crash In History Is Coming,' Recommends Buying Bitcoin, Gold

[Best Of 2021] Rich Dad Poor Dad's Author Says 'The Biggest Crash In History Is Coming,' Recommends Buying Bitcoin, Gold

This article was originally published on June 28, 2021 2:34 pm. It was one of the most read articles on Benzinga.com this year. read more