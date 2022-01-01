If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment.

As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names.

Here’s a look at how Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum performed in 2021.

What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gained throughout the year and was added to the balance sheet of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) and other publicly traded companies in 2021.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was one of the most searched for cryptocurrencies in 2021 and exploded in value thanks to popular names like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban publicly supporting the “meme crypto.”

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gained in popularity and usage with the rising trend of non-fungible tokens, with many utilizing the Ethereum blockchain.

Investing $1,000 in BTC, DOGE, ETH: A $1,000 investment in each of the three most popular cryptocurrencies would have proven to be a winning trade in 2021. Here’s a look at how a hypothetical investment ended in 2021 for each of the three mentioned cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin traded at a high of $29,600.62 on Jan. 1, 2021. A $1,000 investment in Bitcoin on the first day of the year could have bought 0.0338 BTC. Bitcoin ended 2021 at a price of $46,306.45. The $1,000 investment ended 2021 worth $1,565.16.

Dogecoin traded at a high of $0.005685 on Jan. 1, 2021. A $1,000 investment in Dogecoin on the first day of the year could have bought 175,901 DOGE. Dogecoin ended 2021 at a price of $0.1705. The $1,000 investment ended 2021 worth $29,991.12.

Ethereum traded at a high of $749.20 on Jan. 1, 2021. A $1,000 investment in Ethereum on the first day of the year could have bought 1.3348 ETH. Ethereum ended 2021 at a price of $3,682.63. The $1,000 investment ended 2021 worth $4,915.57.

Investing $1,000 in each of the three coins on Jan. 1 would have ended 2021 at a valuation of $36,471.85.

Price Action: The 52-week ranges of the three cryptocurrencies in 2021 were as followed:

BTC: $28,722.76 to $68,789.63

DOGE: $0.005584 to $0.7376

ETH: $718.11 to $4,891.70

