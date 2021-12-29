Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Oasis Network (CRYPTO: ROSE) rose 14.74% to $0.39 over the past 24 hours. Oasis Network’s current trading volume totals $313.38 million, a 203.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ROSE’s estimated market cap is $1,369,820,923.00.

Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 599,351,223.24

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 6,366,393,146.11

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 938,867,759.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98

Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

LOSERS

eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) fell 1.62% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. eCash’s current trading volume totals $27.15 million, a 76.54% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $2,105,687,132.00.

Circulating Supply: 18,937,177,146,789.40

Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 1,069,254,809.28

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 10,505,104.77

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 316,835,587.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,941,181.15

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 131,947,058.88

Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

Circulating Supply: 157,723,680.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

