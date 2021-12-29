Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
December 29, 2021 4:12 pm
Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Oasis Network (CRYPTO: ROSE) rose 14.74% to $0.39 over the past 24 hours. Oasis Network’s current trading volume totals $313.38 million, a 203.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ROSE’s estimated market cap is $1,369,820,923.00.
    Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 9.81% at $14.66. The trading volume for this coin is currently $666.29 million, which is 108.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $8,792,880,153.00.
    Circulating Supply: 599,351,223.24
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) increased by 9.31% to $4.19. The trading volume for this coin is currently $7.22 million, which is 21.89% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CEL’s estimated market cap is $1,780,273,569.00.
    Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) rose 8.23% to $1.61 over the past 24 hours. Algorand’s current trading volume totals $377.19 million, a 18.68% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,275,395,972.00.
    Circulating Supply: 6,366,393,146.11
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) increased by 3.95% to $0.0. BitTorrent’s current trading volume totals $746.60 million, a 32.82% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BTT’s estimated market cap is $2,594,546,428.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) rose 3.84% to $3.71 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $704.76 thousand, a 18.63% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,479,200,900.00.
    Circulating Supply: 938,867,759.90
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) rose 3.48% to $38.14 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 28.78 million, which is 24.0% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HNT’s estimated market cap is $3,858,350,722.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98
    Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) fell 1.62% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. eCash’s current trading volume totals $27.15 million, a 76.54% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $2,105,687,132.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,937,177,146,789.40
    Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00
  • Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) fell 1.43% to $28.02 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.38 billion, which is 14.38% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DOT’s estimated market cap is $30,064,851,296.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,069,254,809.28
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) decreased by 1.32% to $135.8 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 207.54 million, which is 41.18% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,429,320,092.00.
    Circulating Supply: 10,505,104.77
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) fell 1.29% to $8.84 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 52.83 million, which is 49.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,806,853,656.00.
    Circulating Supply: 316,835,587.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) declined by 1.29% to $439.54 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.90 billion, which is 65.92% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BCH’s estimated market cap is $8,344,403,403.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,941,181.15
    Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
  • Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) decreased by 1.18% to $34.8 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 306.07 million, which is 85.67% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $4,602,035,061.00.
    Circulating Supply: 131,947,058.88
    Max Supply: 210,700,000.00
  • Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) declined by 1.12% to $9.72 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $114.09 million, a 8.89% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,534,079,501.00.
    Circulating Supply: 157,723,680.25
    Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

