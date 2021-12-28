BTC Peers: Our Favorite Crypto Marketing Agencies of 2022

The crypto industry is multiplying, with new projects appearing almost every day. Like in any saturated business environment, it becomes harder and harder to win the audience's attention. It is not a secret to anyone that marketing is the key to success in this case. Nothing will present your project as attractively and deliciously as a well-developed marketing strategy. It allows attracting a targeted audience for your project and, importantly, investors and partners.

Which aspects are essential to promote a project in the blockchain industry effectively?

First of all, it is crucial to note that a comprehensive marketing approach will give the best results. By a comprehensive approach, we mean covering all the channels and means necessary for the project, which together will help achieve incredible success. So, what points are worth noting?

Nowadays, social media is an integral part of marketing, especially when it comes to crypto projects. However, it is fair to note that standard channels like Instagram will not be the main focus based on the specifics of the industry and its core audience. In the case of crypto projects, it is essential to focus on such social networks as Twitter, Reddit, LinkedIn, etc.

Influencers make a significant contribution to the successful image of the project. Tell your potential audience about your project through the mouths of their favorite media characters. Indeed, this way will increase trust and loyalty to your project, as well as create a fantastic reputation.

Speaking about the attractive image for the company, the importance of PR strategy is worth mentioning. If you develop and use it well, it will help to increase the project's recognition, audience loyalty, and much more. After all, you will give preference to a brand about which you have heard many good things, right?

Of course, this is not all hot features and promotion, which will help you apply to a good marketing agency. From our point of view, it is marketing agencies that can carry out the most effective marketing for a project as they employ exceptionally experienced, creative specialists who understand the specifics of the industry well and can offer innovative solutions for a crypto project.

Top 5 Crypto-Marketing Agencies in 2022

1. ICODA

ICODA is one of the leading and most well-known full-cycle marketing agencies in the crypto sphere. The agency is distinguished by an exceptional individual approach to each project, which contributes to the entire disclosure of its potential. Since its establishment, ICODA has helped develop and promote more than 50 crypto and blockchain businesses, and you can find much positive feedback from satisfied clients on the agency's website.

The ICODA's team consists of highly dedicated experts who know their field inside out like nobody else. It allows the agency to accompany the project at all its stages: cryptocurrency creation, blockchain web-platform development, promotion, and listing. An abundance of successful cases and experience with top crypto projects guarantee highly professional, comprehensive assistance and promotion. Moreover, there are specialists in the team who are fluent in the Chinese language, which contributes to building the most convenient and effective communication with the Chinese market.

Among the services of ICODA you can find:

Creating and promoting DeFi projects

Cryptocurrency PR

YouTube Influencers

NFT Promotion

Efficient listing process for IEOs

Airdrops

Custom blockchain and smart contract development

Korea, Russia, and Chinese marketing

Analytical review and whitepaper development

Listing of tokens on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap

Social media marketing

Client Acquisition

2. Coinbound

Coinbound stands among the top crypto marketing agencies as well. The agency's portfolio includes eToro, MetaMask, Cosmos, Nexo, OKCoin, and Voyager clients. Coinbound provides influencer prospecting and collaboration services, publishers, SEO, public relations, content creation, social media management, media buying, PPC, and paid advertising.

Noteworthy, the agency's primary focus is on marketing through cryptocurrency and blockchain influencers. Their database of blogger collaborations of various sizes is perhaps the largest in the entire crypto environment. In addition, Coinbound manages the blogs of several leading cryptocurrency companies and produces its own podcast for newcomers with crypto marketing tips.

Coinbound provides the following services:

Crypto influencer marketing

Crypto twitter management

Crypto and blockchain PR

Crypto search engine optimization (SEO)

Crypto and blockchain PPC

NFT minting & marketing services

3. CryptoVirally

CryptoVirally is on par with the above-mentioned crypto marketing agencies in the market. The agency provides a premium "Ready to Buy" marketing services that focus on overcoming all the marketing barriers that a crypto project may face on its way to success.

CryptoVirally helps crypto projects reach their potential, increase traffic, improve ROI and raise awareness. Additionally, the agency provides an advanced service that includes wallet integration, exchanger, brand development, and more.

The most outstanding services of CryptoVirally are the following:

PR campaign elaboration

Cointelegraph posting

Media reach

Project awareness

4. Bitcoin Marketing Agency

Cryptomarketing.digital is a full-service digital marketing agency with strong brand recognition, offering PPC, SEO, website development, tracking, and data solutions for games, finance, fintech, cryptocurrency, and blockchain projects. The agency works with major global brands or startups, providing them with fast, efficient, and sustainable growth opportunities.

The agency is exact in the choice of clients and works only with legitimate brands, which have a financial license or plan to get it in the nearest future.

Cryptomarketing.digital's services include:

Crypto digital marketing

Insights

Strategy

Web development

Tracking

5. Single Grain

Cryptocurrency marketing agency Single Grain delivers a 360-degree marketing plan to promote crypto projects. The agency's portfolio includes leading blockchain companies like Bittrex, Polymath, Blockgeeks, and others.

Single Grain focuses on building personalized, highly targeted, data-driven marketing campaigns that yield high returns on crypto investments afterward.

Single Grain uses intelligent, innovative, and cutting-edge marketing strategies. They are the following:

Crypto SEO

Crypto Social Media Marketing

Crypto Influencer Marketing

Crypto Press Releases

Crypto Email Marketing

Airdrops

Bounty Campaigns

