Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Says Businesses That Provide Access To Bitcoin Will Be Most Profitable Over Next Decade

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor says that compliant custodial businesses that provide access to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will likely earn the most from crypto in the next decade.

“People chronically underinvest in businesses that are centralized, custodial, compliant businesses that could plug into Bitcoin. You can make $100 billion if you’re Fidelity plugging into Bitcoin harder, so why don’t you go figure out how to sell that to Fidelity?” Saylor said in a recent interview.

He added that one particular type of crypto-related business will be the most successful over the next 10 years.

“I’m a crypto person. I want to go decentralized, non-compliant. Here’s the issue: is it going to be purest pure-play cryptos that are going to make all the money in the next stage or is it going to be compliant custodial institutions that plug into Bitcoin that are going to make all the money in the next decade?" Saylor questioned. "I happen to believe that the custodial public institutions have more opportunity than all of the crypto entrepreneurs do.”

The Bitcoin bull says that despite the profit potential of custodial public institutions, crypto entrepreneurs may still miss the opportunity.

Earlier this month, Saylor mentioned that his company could put its Bitcoin into some form of partnership with a big tech company or bank.

In September, Microstrategy emerged as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, and during that time Saylor said, "Bitcoin, as the world's most widely-adopted cryptocurrency, is a dependable store of value and an attractive investment asset with more long-term appreciation potential than holding cash."

Price Check: Bitcoin is trading at $50,288.57 at the time publication, up 6.58% in the past 24 hours.

Related Link: Is Bitcoin Energy Usage A Myth? Mike Novogratz Says BTC Uses 'Less Than Christmas Lights'