Elon Musk-Named Token Dogelon Mars Gains 50% This Week Beating Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

byBibhu Pattnaik
December 25, 2021 10:14 am
Over the last one week, cryptocurrency token Dogelon Mars (CRYPTO: ELON) has surged by nearly 50%, competing with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). 

The token is trading at $0.00000158 at the time of writing. 

The meme crypto's logo features a Shiba Inu with the hair of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, and trumpets his ambitions to take humans to Mars.

According to the crypto tracker WhaleStats, ELON is now the most traded token among the top 1000 ETH whales. 

ELON got a boost following the token’s inclusion on 2 leading exchanges this week. 
Last month ELON’s price increased by 119% following an announcement from its development team. The Dogelon Mars team shared that the next stage of development will bring decentralized finance (DeFi) and staking capabilities to ELON.

“Dogelon Mars is venturing into the next phase of development, building DeFi and staking opportunities with a new contract. At this very moment, construction is underway as the community leaders introduce DeFi and a new token to the ecosystem.”

The team is also aiming to introduce the xELON governance token, which will be used to vote on initiatives, coordinate protocol decision-making, distribute grants from the treasury, and more.

DOGE has surged by more than 11% in the past seven days. It is trading at $0.189948 at the time of writing.

SHIB is up more than 9% this week and is trading at $0.00003750 at the time of writing.

Dogelon Mars is a dog-themed meme coin on Ethereum and Polygon.
Photo: Courtesy of twitter.com/DogelonMars

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets General

