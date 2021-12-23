Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 19.45% at $13.71. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.38 billion, which is 375.65% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,171,196,606.00.
Circulating Supply: 595,553,039.20
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) is up 17.78% at $7.29. Sushi’s current trading volume totals $769.35 million, a 126.77% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SUSHI’s estimated market cap is $1,411,877,784.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86
Max Supply: 250,000,000.00
- Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) increased by 17.14% to $42.21. The trading volume for this coin is currently $123.17 million, which is 558.49% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CVX’s estimated market cap is $1,802,833,043.00.
Circulating Supply: 43,117,065.58
Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
- Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) is up 16.4% at $27.69. The trading volume for this coin is currently $524.54 million, which is 51.67% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ICP’s estimated market cap is $5,259,385,704.00.
Circulating Supply: 190,804,426.75
Max Supply: 469,213,710.00
- The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) is up 15.74% at $6.04. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.48 billion, which is 26.67% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND’s estimated market cap is $5,547,278,941.00.
Circulating Supply: 919,498,319.22
Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00
- Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) rose 15.17% to $0.51 over the past 24 hours. Gala’s current trading volume totals $843.08 million, a 16.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $GALA’s estimated market cap is $3,829,591,128.00.
Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32
Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00
- Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) rose 15.12% to $246.42 over the past 24 hours. Aave’s current trading volume totals $742.49 million, a 175.34% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AAVE’s estimated market cap is $3,302,287,927.00.
Circulating Supply: 13,444,105.75
Max Supply: 16,000,000.00
LOSERS
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) declined by 12.97% to $67.88 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.06 thousand, which is 100.0% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $1,275,691,481.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.40
Max Supply: Not Available
- Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) decreased by 2.38% to $39.8 over the past 24 hours. Helium’s current trading volume totals $54.19 million, a 47.07% increase from its 100-day average volume. $HNT’s estimated market cap is $3,998,160,592.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98
Max Supply: 223,000,000.00
- OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) decreased by 2.37% to $31.75 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 434.94 million, which is 16.98% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OKB’s estimated market cap is $8,354,383,246.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32
Max Supply: Not Available
