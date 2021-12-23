Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 19.45% at $13.71. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.38 billion, which is 375.65% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,171,196,606.00.

Circulating Supply: 595,553,039.20

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86

Max Supply: 250,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 43,117,065.58

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 190,804,426.75

Max Supply: 469,213,710.00

Circulating Supply: 919,498,319.22

Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32

Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 13,444,105.75

Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

LOSERS

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) declined by 12.97% to $67.88 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.06 thousand, which is 100.0% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $1,275,691,481.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.40

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98

Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32

Max Supply: Not Available

