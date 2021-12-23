Floki Inu Boosts Its Liquidity With Listing On Yet Another Crypto Exchange

byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 23, 2021 3:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Floki Inu Boosts Its Liquidity With Listing On Yet Another Crypto Exchange

The liquidity of rising star memecoin Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) just got a boost as the token got listed on yet another cryptocurrency exchange.

What Happened: Floki Inu's team recently announced with a message sent on its official Telegram channel that "FLOKI has now been listed on AscendEX."

CoinMarketCap data shows that cryptocurrency exchange AscendEX — previously known as Bitmax — has the 38th highest spot trading 24 hours with a volume of $116.3 million, as of press time Thursday afternoon.

See Also: FLOKI INU PRICE PREDICTIO7

Per the announcement, Floki Inu will be joining Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as the only memecoins currently listed on AscendEX. This is purportedly due to the exchange being selective about which coins it lets list on the platform.

This listing is one that kept the memecoin's team busy for a while, and the announcement promises that there are many more to come in the future.

The report follows a recent leak suggesting Floki Inu will be listed on the world's biggest crypto exchange Binance while Shiba Inu is headed to Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) next year. In mid-November Floki Inu's team was able to announce the listing on four different cryptocurrency exchanges at once.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

DOGE Co-Creator Explains Key Differences Between Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

DOGE Co-Creator Explains Key Differences Between Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

Billy Markus, the co-creator of meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), explained the main differences between it and rival Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). read more
Bitstamp Delays SHIB Listing Due To 'Technical Problems'

Bitstamp Delays SHIB Listing Due To 'Technical Problems'

Europe’s largest crypto exchange Bitstamp has postponed its listing of memecoin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) due to “technical difficulties.” read more
Why Elon Musk Thinks Dogecoin Is Better For Transactions Than Bitcoin

Why Elon Musk Thinks Dogecoin Is Better For Transactions Than Bitcoin

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk was announced as the 2021 "Person of the Year" by Time magazine, with the staunch read more
176M Shiba Inu To Be Destroyed At SHIB Burn Christmas Party

176M Shiba Inu To Be Destroyed At SHIB Burn Christmas Party

Bigger Entertainment, the company behind the Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) playlist that burns Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens with every song streamed, has big plans for Christmas. read more