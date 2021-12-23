Floki Inu Boosts Its Liquidity With Listing On Yet Another Crypto Exchange

The liquidity of rising star memecoin Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) just got a boost as the token got listed on yet another cryptocurrency exchange.

What Happened: Floki Inu's team recently announced with a message sent on its official Telegram channel that "FLOKI has now been listed on AscendEX."

CoinMarketCap data shows that cryptocurrency exchange AscendEX — previously known as Bitmax — has the 38th highest spot trading 24 hours with a volume of $116.3 million, as of press time Thursday afternoon.

Per the announcement, Floki Inu will be joining Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as the only memecoins currently listed on AscendEX. This is purportedly due to the exchange being selective about which coins it lets list on the platform.

This listing is one that kept the memecoin's team busy for a while, and the announcement promises that there are many more to come in the future.

The report follows a recent leak suggesting Floki Inu will be listed on the world's biggest crypto exchange Binance while Shiba Inu is headed to Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) next year. In mid-November Floki Inu's team was able to announce the listing on four different cryptocurrency exchanges at once.