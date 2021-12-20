Crypto-Friendly Telehealth Website Claims Shiba Inu Heading To Robinhood, Floki Inu To Be Listed On Binance

byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 20, 2021 9:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto-Friendly Telehealth Website Claims Shiba Inu Heading To Robinhood, Floki Inu To Be Listed On Binance

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is set to be listed on a major online brokerage, while Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) is about to be listed on the world's larges cryptocurrency exchange, according to a medical information website.

What Happened: Ask The Doctor claimed in a Saturday tweet that Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) plans to list Shiba Inu in 2022, while Binance will list Floki Inu by the end of this year. The website says the information has been provided by  "a reliable source."

Ask The Doctor started accepting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Shiba Inu and Floki Inu for its telehealth services in late November. The company was founded in 2014 by former NFL player Israel Idonike, former NBA All-Star Dikembe Mutombo and three other partners.

In 2015 Ask The Doctor acquired Sehat, the largest Indian medical resource, along with U.K.-based patient support platform Patients Connected.

See Also: SHIBA INU PRICE PREDICTION

SHIB Price Action: As of press time, Shiba Inu is down 9.81% over the past 24 hours to $0.00002839. Floki Inu is trading at $0.0001101 after seeing its value fall by over 7.55%

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Dogecoin 'Beaten' To Space By Another Meme Coin? Why 'SorryElon' Is Trending On Twitter Today

Dogecoin 'Beaten' To Space By Another Meme Coin? Why 'SorryElon' Is Trending On Twitter Today

DogeBonk (CRYPTO: DOBO) says it has become the first cryptocurrency to be launched into space and took shots at Tesla Inc. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 3.3% lower at $0.17 over 24 hours leading up to the early Monday morning. What’s Moving? DOGE has risen 1.2% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
These Knockoff Coins Are Striking Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump

These Knockoff Coins Are Striking Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Head Lower Heading Into Christmas Week: Analyst Says Traders Gravitating Toward These Coins Instead

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Head Lower Heading Into Christmas Week: Analyst Says Traders Gravitating Toward These Coins Instead

Major coins traded largely flat as the weekend drew to a close, with the global cryptocurrency market cap down slightly over 24 hours at $2.18 trillion at press time Sunday evening. read more