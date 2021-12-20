Crypto-Friendly Telehealth Website Claims Shiba Inu Heading To Robinhood, Floki Inu To Be Listed On Binance

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is set to be listed on a major online brokerage, while Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) is about to be listed on the world's larges cryptocurrency exchange, according to a medical information website.

What Happened: Ask The Doctor claimed in a Saturday tweet that Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) plans to list Shiba Inu in 2022, while Binance will list Floki Inu by the end of this year. The website says the information has been provided by "a reliable source."

A reliable source just told me the following timelines: Robinhood: $shib listing March-April 2022 (lot of backend integration needs to be done to work smooth, plus their dev team is backed up on releasing wallet) Binance: $floki listing coming next week. — Ask The Doctor ® (@askthedr) December 18, 2021

Ask The Doctor started accepting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Shiba Inu and Floki Inu for its telehealth services in late November. The company was founded in 2014 by former NFL player Israel Idonike, former NBA All-Star Dikembe Mutombo and three other partners.

In 2015 Ask The Doctor acquired Sehat, the largest Indian medical resource, along with U.K.-based patient support platform Patients Connected.

SHIB Price Action: As of press time, Shiba Inu is down 9.81% over the past 24 hours to $0.00002839. Floki Inu is trading at $0.0001101 after seeing its value fall by over 7.55%