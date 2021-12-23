Shiba Inu (SHIB) To $1? Why The Dog-Themed Coin is Buzzing Today

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 23, 2021 12:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu (SHIB) To $1? Why The Dog-Themed Coin is Buzzing Today

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 3.9% higher at $0.00003 over 24 hours leading up to Wednesday evening. 

What’s Moving? SHIB has risen 2.3% over a seven-day trailing basis. The token’s 24-hour trading volume increased 67.2%, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), SHIB rose 6.95% and 7.45% respectively over 24 hours.

In the last 30-days, SHIB has declined 22%, while it has shot up 359% in a 90-day period.

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Why Is It Moving? Shiba Inu-themed assets SHIB and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) moved higher at press time even though major coins declined as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.88% to $2.3 trillion.

SHIB was the second-most mentioned coin on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data. 

The token attracted 6,043 tweets, while the top mentioned coin BTC attracted 8,209 tweets. SHIB was also seen trending on the price aggregation website CoinMarketCap at press time.

On Wednesday, a post on r/SHIBArmy mentioned a BofA study that found that $100 million could move Bitcoin’s trillion-dollar market cap by 1% and therefore only $10 billion would be needed to double BTC’s market cap. 

The post made the case that SHIB would only need 15 such doublings to reach a market cap of $500 trillion and the liquidity required would be $10 trillion. SHIB requires a market cap of $558 trillion to touch $1. The token’s current market cap stands at $18.5 billion.

This week, an ETH whale purchased $139 million worth of SHIB. Notably, the whale’s wallet comprises 76 ERC-20 tokens but SHIB accounts for 27% or the majority of the portfolio.

The demand for SHIB may increase after the expected integration of the token by mining service NiceHash. Should the miners on the platform decide to receive payments in SHIB post addition it could add to buying pressure on the market.
Read Next: DOGE Is Just Bitcoin With A Dog On It, Co-Creator Billy Markus Says

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Consolidate: Miner Activity Suggests A Rally Could Come Soon

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Consolidate: Miner Activity Suggests A Rally Could Come Soon

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded in negative territory at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.2% to $2.25 trillion. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Buoyant As Appetite For Risk Assets Makes A Comeback Before The Holidays

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Buoyant As Appetite For Risk Assets Makes A Comeback Before The Holidays

Major coins, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), traded higher Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.5% to $2.27 trillion. What Happened: The apex coin rose 4.2% higher over 24 hours to $48,862.20. Over a seven-day trailing period, BTC has risen 1.25%. read more
Is Coinbase The 'Most Obvious Play In The Stock Market Right Now'?

Is Coinbase The 'Most Obvious Play In The Stock Market Right Now'?

Oppenheimer named cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) a top pick for 2022 Wednesday, citing the continued adoption of digital assets by retailers and institutions. read more
TRON Founder Justin Sun Paid $28M For Blue Origin Flight: Here's How He's Picking 5 People To Join Him

TRON Founder Justin Sun Paid $28M For Blue Origin Flight: Here's How He's Picking 5 People To Join Him

A leading name in the cryptocurrency space has been revealed as the original winner of the auction for a seat on a Blue Origin flight to space. read more