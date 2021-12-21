Ethereum Whale Buys 4 Trillion Shiba Inu Worth $139M

An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale wallet added $139 million worth of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to his/her portfolio on Monday.

What Happened: According to an update from on-chain wallet monitor WhaleAlerts, the whale added 4 trillion SHIB tokens worth $139,066,128 at the time of writing.

Looks like whales are really hungry for #SHIB An ETH whale added 4T $SHIB ($136M) in the past 24hrs https://t.co/DCjI0wd9vF $SHIB is most traded and biggest hodling token among the top 1000 ETH wallets#ShibArmy RT if u always think $SHIB is the King pic.twitter.com/hOsa99etTl — WhaleStats – the top 1000 Ethereum richlist (@WhaleStats) December 21, 2021

The wallet address has a total of 76 ERC-20 tokens with a cumulative value of $262 million. SHIB is the whale’s largest holding, however, making up 27% of his/her total portfolio value.

The whale also holds $82 million worth of Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) which is his/her second-largest holding.

According to WhaleStats, SHIB is the most traded and most held token among the 1000 richest Ethereum wallets.

The price of SHIB is up by 11.41% over the last 24 hours. The meme-based cryptocurrency was trading at $0.00003273 as of Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, its rival Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up by 4.90% over the same period, trading at a price of $0.17.

Some reports estimate that SHIB and DOGE together accounted for 85% of activity in the “meme-coin” economy over the course of 2021.

However, both the Shiba Inu-themed assets are now trading well below their peak prices earlier this year and have fallen out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

As of Tuesday, DOGE had a market cap of $22 billion and ranked 12 while SHIB had a market cap of $17 billion, ranked 13.

Photo by Abigail Lynn on Unsplash