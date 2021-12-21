Demand For Shiba Inu May Grow Thanks To NiceHash's Expected Adoption Following Twitter Poll

The demand for Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) may soon be increasing thanks to an expected integration from mining service NiceHash.

What Happened: A poll on Twitter Inc. (NASDAQ:TWTR) by NiceHash asked the firm's followers which asset the company should add to its service as a Christmas present to its miners.

The poll gave a choice between Shiba Inu and the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) smart contracts platform Stacks (CRYPTO: STX). Shiba Inu was the winner by a wide margin.

Stacks ended up so far behind that one Twitter user said that it was unfortunate to get pitted against SHIB since “no coin stands a chance when it has to confront the ShibArmy."

See Also: Top 6 Altcoin Investments in 2021 • DeFi & NFTs

NiceHash is a cryptocurrency exchange and crypto mining hashrate broker that allows users to mine the most attractive cryptocurrency at any given moment, while getting paid in any other cryptocurrency of their choice. If enough miners decide to receive payment in Shiba Inu, following its addition to the platform, this will apply sustained buying pressure on the token's market.

The report follows major telehealth firm Ask The Doctor claiming that Shiba Inu will soon be listed on Robinhood and memecoin rising star Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOK) will be made available on the world's top crypto exchange Binance.

Related Link: Shiba Inu Layer-2 Scaling Solution To Be Launched Soon: Developer