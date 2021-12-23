This Knockoff Coin Inspired By NASA, SpaceX's DART Mission Is Up 350% Today, Outshining Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Wednesday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rose.

What Happened: DART Inu (CRYPTO: DART) is up 354% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00000001989 at press time. The coin has surged over 360% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Witcher Inu (CRYPTO: WINU) has gained 246% during the past 24 hours to $0.00002785 and Flokifam (CRYPTO: FLOKIFAM) has risen 66% during the period to $0.00000001033.

Baby Floki Billionaire (CRYPTO: BabyFB) is up 19% over the 24-hour period to $0.000000003857.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up more than 1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1729 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has gained 7% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003506.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: DART Inu describes itself as a Metaverse token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that was inspired by NASA’s double asteroid redirection test program with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk-led SpaceX.

The project behind the token says it will run a Metaverse world, Play to Earn (P2E) game known as Doge Asteroid Redirection Test.

Witcher Inu, which describes itself as the “Inu Slayer,” says it will bring a decentralized version of Gwent (Witcher Card Game) to the Ethereum Blockchain.

Flokifam describes itself as a Floki “meme token with a suite of infinite decentralized finance (DeFi) services.” The coin is built on the BSC.

Baby Floki Billionaire is a token launched on BSC that describes itself as the son of cryptocurrency Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI).

Read Next: DOGE Is Just Bitcoin With A Dog On It, Co-Creator Billy Markus Says