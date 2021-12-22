Is Dreamr the Perfect Storm for Investors?

Dreamr Platform Token, DMR (Bittrex Global) offers investors a unique, blockchain-powered opportunity to help aspiring entrepreneurs chase their dreams and realize their vision. To date, the Dreamr platform has seen more than 1000 dreams come true, and with the support of investors and partners from around the globe, the project promises to be a resource of support, inspiration, and empowerment to visionaries for years down the road.

Dreamr and the DMR Token continue to attract B2B support from organizations throughout the corporate community, including such current partners as Shopify, Angel Protocol, and The YMCA. Read on to learn more about the platform’s history, performance, value, and what to expect from the Dreamr project in the future.

Dreamr User Base

When sorting through potential cryptocurrency investments, it’s crucial to analyze each project’s user base, which can often provide a strong indicator of current and future value. Since the 2020 launch of the Dreamr mobile app, the platform has experienced multiple days with more than 5,000 downloads. Additionally, Dreamr quickly rose to the #18 spot in Apple’s lifestyle category, with roughly 48,360 app downloads in September 2021.

Since its launch, the company leveraged its philanthropic arm, the Dream Machine Foundation, to oversee philanthropic initiatives and produce viral inspirational content. This content generated over 100M views across social media in just 30 days.

According to Dreamr Co-founder and CEO Chris Adams, “I believe our execution on content marketing is world class. By storytelling the process of making dreams come true with the help of our community on social media, we are simultaneously generating content marketing that is organic, true to the spirit of the dreamr mission, and it is inspiring people to download dreamr and join this movement.”

In November 2021, Dreamr announced plans to enable big and small brands to utilize the Dreamr platform in nearly the same way as individual users. This feature will enable users to engage with brands via direct message or the app’s upcoming storytelling feature.

DMR Token

The DMR token is Dreamr’s ERC-20 cryptocurrency. The DMR token was listed on Bittrex in September 2021 and has already been thoroughly audited by Certik. According to Certik, there were no major issues with the DMR smart contract.

The DMR token has a two-fold use case. On the one hand, it represents Dreamr’s move towards decentralization, as DMR is used as a governance token. Platform governance hasn’t begun yet, but it will start when 20% of the total DMR supply is distributed to community members.

Other governance tokens, such as Compound and Rarible, have already proven that crypto users understand the value of community governance. With Dreamr’s growing user base, they may follow the same trend.

On the other hand, DMR is offered as a reward within the Dreamr app. Users can earn DMR tokens by achieving milestones and unlocking tiers in the GDP Rewards program. The company has already announced that, sometime in the near future, Dreamr app users will be able to unlock even more functionality in the app using DMR. When Dreamr launches Dreamr+, token holders will unlock premium in-app features that enhance the Dreamr experience.

According to Dreamr, “We are the only platform that empowers users to declare their dream, build a supportive and positive network and new social experience, launch crowdfunding campaigns to turn big dreams into reality, and monetize their skills in a peer-to-peer marketplace. Protecting dreams is our top priority.”

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content was purely for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.